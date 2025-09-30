A Mediterranean cruise is the best way to see as much as possible | No Credit

The Mediterranean has always been a top destination for travellers - and choosing the right cruise is the way to get the best out of your holiday without the stress.

To see as much as possible without the hassle, a Mediterranean cruise is perhaps the best way to take it all in.

Year-round itineraries to multiple destinations and last-minute cruise deals are available from UK airports offering plenty of exciting options for anyone wishing to visit.

Whether exploring ancient cultures in Greece or Italy, sampling the finest cuisine in Spain and France, or relaxing on one of the Greek islands, there's a world of diverse destinations to explore. Here are just a few examples.

France

Enjoy a taste of the French Riviera with a cruise to Marseille.

Explore historic cities like Provence, Avignon, and Aix-en-Provence, and discover historic sites, trendy bars and cafes, as well as peaceful beaches.

Spain

Enjoy traditional paella in Valencia, explore the White Villages of Seville, or shop in Barcelona's vibrant La Rambla. Head to the Balearic Islands for all-night parties, beautiful beaches and the fascinating Gothic architecture of Palma de Mallorca.

Italy

See stunning sea cliff views in Genoa, ancient ruins in Rome, Renaissance art in Naples, rich culture in the Sicilian capital of Palermo, and marvel at the architectural wonder that is the floating city of Venice.

Greece

Explore the ancient temples and museums of Athens. There are also cruises to the Greek islands of Corfu, Crete, Mykonos, Rhodes, and Santorini, all renowned for their stunning beaches, laid-back atmosphere, and vibrant nightlife.

Croatia

Croatia is a land of ancient history and natural wonder. From the limestone streets and clifftop views of Dubrovnik to the Roman palaces and modern cosmopolitan streets of Split, a cruise to Croatia is truly one to remember.

Other Destinations

Explore the ancient markets of Morocco in Casablanca, or visit Tunisia to wander through the remains of ancient Carthage near Tunis. Conquer the hills and ancient fortresses of Lisbon, see historic Maltese homes and monuments in Valletta, and discover thousands of years of Byzantine and Ottoman history in Istanbul.

Every destination has something inspiring and unique to experience.