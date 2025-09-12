Olilo launches multi-gig broadband across the UK - for techies

The public rollout will be tightly managed | No Credit

Olilo has officially launched its multi-gig broadband service in the UK, offering a network built specifically for techies, engineers, sysadmins, and home lab enthusiasts.

Unlike mainstream broadband providers that focus on mass-market entertainment, Olilo has created an infrastructure and service model designed entirely around the needs of technically minded users.

The company has created its own private broadband network using high-end equipment, all designed and built by its own team rather than relying on outside contractors.". Its in-house developers have also created custom systems designed to give techies the control and visibility they need.

Olilo’s network peers with all three major internet exchanges in London and has direct connectivity to tier 1 carriers, including GTT. According to BGP Tools, Olilo is currently ranked as the 24th most peered network in the UK, placing it amongst the most connected broadband networks in the country.

Olilo’s public launch follows a successful paid closed-beta phase involving over 150 techie customers, whose feedback continues to directly shape the company’s progression.

This collaborative approach is strengthened by Olilo’s growing Discord community of more than 500 members, where customers and engineers interact openly.

Transparency is a core principle for the company, with users actively involved in influencing future developments and decisions.

Liam Mulryan, CEO of Olilo, said: "Tech enthusiasts have been overlooked for years.

“They want fast, reliable broadband that works perfectly, with advanced features from day one like fixed IP addresses, the ability to connect their own systems, and complete freedom to use their own equipment.

“Most broadband providers focus only on mass-market customers and profit, so nobody has built a service specifically for these users — until now."

Mulryan added: "Olilo is built by engineers for techies with no arbitrary throttling or traffic shaping, and no pointless rules.

“We want to see home labs in spare bedrooms and sysadmins pushing their networks just because they can. We are not the past, we are the future, and we are here to shake up the industry."

Olilo’s initial public rollout will be tightly managed to guarantee performance for early adopters.

By combining purpose-built infrastructure, direct customer engagement, and a focus on technical empowerment, the company aims to set a new standard for broadband services aimed at those who demand more than mainstream providers can deliver.