Europe’s hottest event music platform expands across the Middle East

A UK-based startup that's revolutionised live music bookings across Europe and beyond is now setting its sights on the Middle East’s booming events industry.

FixTheMusic, a free-to-use online platform that connects event planners with top-tier bands, DJs, and musicians, has officially launched a regional hub in Dubai - marking a major expansion into the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and neighbouring destinations like Jordan and Egypt.

And with the region’s appetite for luxury weddings, high-end corporate galas, and unforgettable private parties at an all-time high, the timing couldn’t be better.

Adam Southall, Co-Founder of FixTheMusic, said: “Since 2015 we’ve helped thousands of couples and corporate planners book outstanding live music in more than 60 countries.

“The GCC’s vibrant events scene is a natural next step for us.

“By formalising our Middle East operations, we can get outstanding artists on stage at the region’s most spectacular venues with less friction and more creative choice.”

FixTheMusic’s artists already have a proven track record across the Gulf and wider Middle East.

Most notably, performing at five‑star hotels, beach resorts and landmark venues throughout the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Saudi Arabia.

Their bands have also featured at Expo 2020 Dubai, the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Dubai International Boat Show and other marquee GCC events.

From luxury ballrooms and desert palaces to private‑island resorts and city‑skyline rooftops, the platform is trusted by the region’s leading properties.

This includes Four Seasons, Ritz‑Carlton, Jumeirah, Kempinski and more, to perform at weddings, corporate galas and private celebrations of every scale.

The expansion comes as governments across the Gulf are using mega‑events, venue investments and streamlined licensing to diversify their economies and meet the region’s huge appetite for live performance.

Dubai alone supported more than 460 exhibitions, concerts and festivals in 2024.

While Abu Dhabi is co‑funding a 20,000‑capacity Sphere venue to complement its Formula 1 and Yas Island concert calendar.

Qatar is still riding the wave of The FIFA World Cup 2022 which drew over 1 million visitors and 1.8 million fan‑zone attendees - and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reforms saw the General Entertainment Authority issue 1,673 live‑entertainment licences, illustrating explosive audience growth.

Together these initiatives create a region‑wide ecosystem of new venues, supportive regulation and international audiences; ideal conditions for FixTheMusic’s curated artists to thrive.

With a dedicated operations base in Dubai, the brand can now coordinate artist logistics across borders, smoothing the process for planners handling multi-destination celebrations or corporate roadshows.

Whether it’s a solo violinist for an engagement at the Burj Al Arab, or a 10-piece showband for a mega wedding in Doha, the platform promises seamless booking, secure payment, and a carefully vetted pool of global and local talent.

And unlike traditional talent agencies, FixTheMusic puts planners in direct contact with performers - cutting out hidden fees and delays.

The company is already working with tech giants, global brands, and event agencies, many of whom have longstanding relationships with FixTheMusic in Europe and the U.S.

Now, those relationships are expanding across the Middle East.

About FixTheMusic

Founded in 2015 by musician brothers Ed and Adam Southall, FixTheMusic makes it fast, transparent and secure to discover, compare and book world-class live entertainment for weddings, private parties, corporate events and charity galas worldwide.

Today, the platform is one of Europe’s largest and most trusted live-music marketplaces, with a rapidly expanding footprint across the Middle East, the Americas and Asia.