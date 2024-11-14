The combination of increased food intake, dietary change, and stress can contribute to digestive discomfort | Natures Health

Brits have been cautioned to think about their gut health this Christmas - as 9 in 10 report experiencing digestive issues.

A survey of over 200 Brits aged 18-82 found that 86 per cent of people have experienced digestive issues within the past year.

The research, conducted by the Proceedings of the Nutrition Society, revealed that the combination of increased food intake, dietary change, and stress can contribute to digestive discomfort.

The most commonly reported symptoms were flatulence (67 per cent), abdominal bloating (58 per cent) and borborygmi - the rumbling sound made by the movement of fluid and gas in the intestines (54 per cent).

As a result, leading health and wellness brand Natures Zest has emphasised the importance of being mindful of what we consume during the Christmas season, as holiday traditions and festivities can lead to digestive issues for many.

Jason Layton, Director at Natures Zest said: “Christmas is often celebrated with indulgent feasts, gatherings filled with rich foods, and a plethora of festive treats.

“While these traditions bring joy and togetherness, they can also lead to discomfort and digestive issues for many.

“We believe that understanding this connection is vital for maintaining health during this celebratory time of year.

“Especially as studies have found that the prevalence of gastro-oesophageal reflux disease (GORD) and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) in the UK has risen.”

Natures Zest stocks a wide range of digestive health and probiotic supplements which can help alleviate temporary digestive issues | Natures Zest

“Enjoy your festive foods in moderation”

Natures Zest is a UK-leading vitamin and supplement brand that works with customers to make quality health and wellness accessible to all.

To help people navigate the holiday season with ease, Natures Zest has prepared some tips to help reduce the risk of poor gut health.

Jason added: “Firstly, we recommend that you enjoy festive foods in moderation.

“This will help to prevent overwhelming your digestive system and combine this with drinking plenty of water to aid digestion and counterbalance the effects of rich food.

“Don’t forget to include fruits and vegetables in your meals to promote healthy digestion.”

Additionally, Natures Zest stocks a wide range of digestive health and probiotic supplements up to 100bn CFU, as well as some single-strain probiotics which can help alleviate temporary digestive issues associated with sudden diet changes that occur around Christmas.