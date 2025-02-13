Sip and paint trend takes homes this Valentine’s Day thanks to The Range’s viral DIY kits

By Daisy Bradbury
Contributor
Published 13th Feb 2025, 09:32 BST
Updated 13th Feb 2025, 09:36 BST
Looking to add a creative spark to your Valentine’s Day plans? It turns out you’re not alone.

Searches for ‘sip and paint Valentine’s Day’ have skyrocketed by 140% in the last seven days, and our FYPs have been flooded with couples giving this creative yet cosy trend a try.

While these artsy events are popping up across the country, shoppers are falling in love with The Range’s brand-new DIY Sip and Paint Kits – perfect for those looking to skip the crowds, avoid unpredictable February weather and enjoy a relaxed yet romantic evening.

Each set includes everything you need to get creative, including canvases, candles or even wine glasses, all starting at just £7.99 – so you won’t break the bank on expensive dates this Valentine’s.

So whether you’re sketching (often questionable) portraits of your other half or decorating glasses or candles to create a swoon-worthy tablescape, there’s something for beginners and budding artists alike to get stuck into.

Whether you’re planning a romantic evening, a chilled Galentine’s with the girls, or looking for love-ly Palentine’s activities to keep everyone entertained, it’s the perfect excuse to swap dinner dates for DIY art during the season of romance.

Wine Glass Paint Kit

1. Contributed

Wine Glass Paint Kit Photo: Submitted

Candle Painting Kit

2. Contributed

Candle Painting Kit Photo: Submitted

Canvas Paint Kit

3. Contributed

Canvas Paint Kit Photo: Submitted

