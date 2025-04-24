Ginsters celebrates Great British Beef Week with a continued commitment to British beef

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As Great British Beef Week returns (23rd – 30th April), Ginsters is proudly celebrating its long-standing commitment to using British beef across its much-loved range of savoury pastries – from the nation’s favourite Original Cornish Pasty to the classic Peppered Steak Slice.

With roots in Cornwall since 1967, Ginsters has long supported British farming – a commitment that’s proudly reflected in every pasty and slice made with British beef, sourced from trusted farms across the UK.

Because for Ginsters, provenance isn’t a trend – it’s a principle. Whether it’s locally sourced vegetables or British meat, the focus remains on real, honest ingredients that deliver flavour and quality in every bite.

As British farmers continue to face rising costs and changing conditions, Great British Beef Week is a timely reminder of the value of supporting UK agriculture – and Ginsters is proud to play its part.

Ginsters Original Cornish Pasty

Sarah Babb, Marketing Director at Ginsters, said: “We’ve been baking in Cornwall for nearly 60 years, and our commitment to British ingredients is stronger than ever. Using British beef is part of our promise to deliver great quality and flavour, while proudly supporting the UK farmers who make it all possible. Great British Beef Week is the perfect moment to celebrate that shared passion – it’s something we’re proud to stand behind.”

Ginsters pasties and slices are made with no added artificial colours, flavours or preservatives – just tasty ingredients and proper flavour. That’s why they’ve been a firm household favourite for snacking, lunch and dinner times across the UK for many years.

Products made with 100% British beef include:

Original Cornish Pasty – packed with British beef, potato, onion and swede, seasoned in Ginsters’ signature peppery gravy and wrapped in golden puff pastry

Peppered Steak Slice – tender British beef in a rich peppercorn sauce

Steak & Marmite with Cheese Pocket – British beef with a Marmite twist, layered with creamy cheese and wrapped in golden pastry

Smoky BBQ Beef Pocket – British beef in a smoky BBQ sauce, wrapped in flaky pastry