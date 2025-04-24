Warning to motorists over 'family and friends' rule that could be invalidate their car insurance and cost £1,000

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorists are being warned they could face a £1,000 fine, penalty points, and even a driving ban if they borrow a car without proper insurance.

Many drivers wrongly assume they can use a family member’s or friend’s vehicle for short trips without updating the insurance. But without being named on the policy, this could amount to driving uninsured—a serious offence under UK law.

Experts at Simply Quote have highlighted that both the person driving and the vehicle’s owner could face penalties if a non-named driver is caught behind the wheel.

Chris Richards, spokesperson for Simply Quote Insurance, explained: “Borrowing a car for occasional use—whether for a weekend away, errands, or family commitments—requires clear, specific insurance. Being named on a policy doesn’t always guarantee full cover, and assuming you’re protected could lead to costly mistakes.”

Many drivers think a DOC (Drive Other Cars) clause is included in their comprehensive insurance policy - but this is sometimes not the case

Temporary Use Isn’t Automatically Covered

One common misunderstanding is that fully comprehensive car insurance includes the Drive Other Cars (DOC) clause, offering third-party cover for other vehicles. But this assumption is increasingly risky.

Many modern policies have dropped DOC cover altogether, and where it still exists, it often applies only in limited circumstances—such as for drivers over a certain age, or only in emergencies.

If you're not named on the policy, and there's no specific temporary insurance in place, you could be treated as driving uninsured. The penalty for that offence can include a £1,000 fine, six to eight points on your licence, and in severe cases, a drivingdisqualification.

Owners Could Also Be Held Liable

It’s not just the driver who risks legal trouble. The vehicle owner could face prosecution for allowing their car to be driven uninsured. This can lead to court action and invalidate the entire insurance policy, leaving both parties unprotected in the event of a collision.

Richards added: “Even if it seems like a quick favour or harmless gesture, letting someone drive your car without checking the cover first is a major risk. Temporary insurance or named driver policies need to meet very specific terms—broad assumptions won’t stand up in law.”

Protecting Yourself and Your Licence

To avoid legal complications, Simply Quote recommends drivers check policy documents carefully and never assume cover is in place.

Temporary insurance policies are available and can be set up quickly online for periods as short as one hour, offering full protection. This is a safer alternative than risking an offence that could affect your licence, your premiums, and your ability to claim in future.

Richards concluded: “Getting the right cover isn’t just a box-ticking exercise. It’s about protecting everyone on the road and ensuring peace of mind for both drivers and vehicle owners.”