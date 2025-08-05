Rural property with five-star holiday lettings business in idyllic Highland Perthshire setting for sale

Blairmore Farm & Holiday Cottages, an exceptional, award-winning rural business with attractive principal residence, is for sale through leading property consultancy Galbraith.

The property includes a beautifully converted five-bedroom traditional farmhouse, six premium holiday cottages, a licensed bar and bespoke events venue, useful outbuildings and about 60 acres of farmland.

The property generated income of over £245,000 in the year ending 31 March 2025 and the cottages have enjoyed good rates of occupancy.

Situated in a south-facing position overlooking the Strathearn Valley, Blairmore Farm enjoys a beautiful rural setting, surrounded by the tranquil countryside of Highland Perthshire. There are magnificent views from the higher ground and this area is a sought-after location for tourists.

Blairmore Farmhouse

Nick Ainscough of Galbraith, who is handling the sale, said: “Blairmore Farm & Cottages is an exceptional property that will enable the purchaser to live and work in a highly desirable part of Highland Perthshire, with several existing income streams and the potential to expand the business if desired. Blairmore Cottages are already recognised as a leading holiday lets business and offer a superb standard of accommodation.

“In addition, there is significant opportunity to develop the business in a variety of ways to take Blairmore Farm into its next chapter. The beautiful setting, the versatility and the accessible location, close to Crieff, Perth and Gleneagles, are hard to match.”

Blairmore Farmhouse is an attractive stone-built house, formerly two semi-detached cottages, that were combined and renovated in 2016-2017 to form a wonderful home that suits a relaxed, contemporary lifestyle. The accommodation is centred around a large open plan kitchen/dining/sitting room with separate utility room and shower room. Also on the ground floor of the farmhouse is a commercial grade kitchen, laundry and offices that are ideal for the requirements of the existing short-term let business. Upstairs are five bedrooms (three en-suite), family bathroom and an additional bedroom currently used as a dressing room. The farmhouse has a pretty garden, with lawns and patio areas for enjoying the summer months.

The cottages at Blairmore are beautifully converted from former farm buildings, each with its own sense of individuality and outdoor space.

The holiday cottages at Blairmore Farm

Orchard Cottage (two-bedroom), Doves Cottage (one-bedroom) and Ard View (five-bedroom), are presented to an exceptional standard. Ard View is fully wheelchair accessible and has an accessible elevator to the first floor. Orchard Cottage is also all on one level, offering the potential for a party of 12 to stay together in wheelchair-accessible accommodation, a rarely available facility in Perthshire and indeed in Scotland.

The three eastern cottages - Coachman’s and Gardener’s (both two bedrooms), and Strathview (four bedrooms) are equally high quality and have views across permanent pasture to the east and south.

Connected to the holiday units is a cosy Bar & Games Room which benefits from a premises licence for selling and serving alcohol and providing entertainment. The bar, named by the current owners as the ‘Horsepower Bar’, has a connecting door through to a stunningly designed, bespoke orangery. This is a light and airy space with a wood burning stove that provides banqueting space for 50 people, theatre-style seating for 80 people or boardroom facilities for 20 people. Wide bifold doors open onto a courtyard, providing a seamless indoor to outdoor space for any work or social gathering.

The land at Blairmore is all south facing and extends to about 59.9 acres (24.2 hectares), mostly down to grass. The land is predominantly productive Grade 3.1 land with some areas of 3.2 and 4.2, with about seven acres of mixed woodland. The size of the landholding is ideal for a small-scale agricultural, equestrian or agri-tourism enterprise whilst providing plenty of space for diversification into shepherds’ huts or glamping pods as part of the holiday accommodation, if desired and subject to obtaining the necessary consents. The property extends to 61.54 acres (24.91 hectares) in all.

The Horsepower Bar at Blairmore Farm and holiday cottages

The six holiday cottages were converted from traditional farm buildings between 2015-2018 and have won numerous national awards including Prestige Awards – Luxury Cottages of the Year 2021/2022; and LuxLife Global Wedding Awards – Most Stylish Rural Wedding Venue – Scotland 2021. Prior to their quality assurance scheme ending in March 2025, Blairmore Farm historically attracted Visit Scotland’s prestigious 5 Star award which underlines the inherent quality of the holiday accommodation.

The business has benefited from multiple revenue streams including: the holiday lets; a small catering operation providing pre-prepared meals; direct sales of beef and lamb from the farm; and exclusive-use hire for events. The bespoke orangery has banqueting space for 50 people and there is significant potential to maximise revenue generation opportunities from this element of the property.

In addition, full Planning Permission was granted by Perth and Kinross Council in 2007 for the construction of a new five-bedroom country house on the site of a previous farmhouse. The permission subsequently expired, however there is a clear precedent established by the Council and it may be of interest to a new owner to pursue a renewal and/or amendment of the historic consent to create an additional residence.

Blairmore Farm is in a highly accessible location, with Edinburgh, Glasgow, St Andrews, Loch Lomond, the Cairngorms, and Glenshee Ski Centre all within a 90-minute car journey. This offers a significant advantage for the short-term-let business, with the ability to attract customers all year round.

The village of Fowlis Wester is one mile from the property while Gleneagles is 12 miles.

Blairmore Farm & Holiday Cottages is for sale through Galbraith for Offers Over £2,500,000.