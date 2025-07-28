Revealed: Scots' biggest lawn care struggles

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A new survey by Pelsis Doff, one of the UK’s leading manufacturers of garden care products, has uncovered how Scots really feel when it comes to looking after their lawns.

According to the survey of 2,000 people across the UK who have a garden with a lawn they care for, a whopping 90 per cent of Scottish residents said the appearance of their lawn is important to them, proving Scotland to be a lawn-loving nation.

But while most Scots love the look of a lush, green lawn, many lack confidence in maintaining theirs or feel unhappy with how it looks.

One in ten Scottish locals (10 per cent) admitted they have no confidence in their lawn care ability, while four in 10 (43 per cent) confessed to being envious of their neighbour’s lawn, suggesting Scots need to improve their lawn life!

Lawn woes - New research from Pelsis Doff reveals Scotland's biggest lawn care struggles

Biggest lawn care woes

The survey revealed that Scots face many of the same recurring frustrations when it comes to lawn care.

Weeds topped the list as the number one challenge, with nearly half of respondents (46 per cent) naming them as their biggest problem.

This was followed by moss/thatch (35 per cent) and damage from pets (20 per cent), both of which can seriously impact the health and appearance of a lawn.

Pelsis Doff’s technical training manager, Jane Fairlie, shares three simple solutions to Scotland’s most common lawn woes:

Weeds: “Weeds thrive in thin, patchy lawns. A ready-to-use lawn weedkiller targets broadleaf weeds without harming your grass, then follow up with regular feeding to encourage thick, healthy growth.”

Damage from pets: "Pet urine can cause yellow or brown patches due to high nitrogen levels. Rinse affected areas with water to dilute the urine, then reseed or apply a lawn repair mix to encourage regrowth."

Poor soil quality also plays a part in the nation’s patchy lawns problems, with 18 per cent of respondents saying their grass struggles due to compacted, nutrient-poor or poorly draining soil.

And it’s not just physical problems causing lawn care stress. Nearly one in five (18 per cent) say they don’t have enough time to maintain their lawn and 10 per cent admit they simply don’t know how to look after it properly.

Weathering the elements

It’s no surprise that Scottish weather adds another layer of complexity to our lawn care efforts. The survey found that over a quarter (28 per cent) of those in Scotland change their lawn care routine depending on the weather.

Four in 10 respondents also said the unpredictable Scottish climate makes it difficult to keep grass healthy, with heavy rain, prolonged dry spells and sudden seasonal changes being a barrier to success.

Jane Fairlie adds: “Lawn care doesn’t have to be complicated or time-consuming. With the right knowledge and tools at your disposal, anyone can achieve a healthier, greener lawn.

“At Pelsis Doff, we offer a range of easy-to-use lawn care products designed to help tackle common problems like weeds, moss and dry patches - so you can spend less time stressing and more time enjoying your garden.”