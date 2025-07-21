Nine budget fixes that could add £6,000 to your home value

Simple garden improvements can boost your property value by up to £6,000

With summer viewings in full swing, these quick fixes can make a huge difference in getting your home off the market faster.

The front garden is often the first thing prospective buyers see, yet it's frequently the most neglected aspect of home staging. Research by Charwell Noble shows that 60% of buyers are put off by a property that lacks visual charm from the outside, whilst well-kept gardens can boost property value by up to £6,000 – and in some cases, much more.

"I've seen countless sellers lose prospective buyers before they even step through the front door," says Saddat Abid, CEO of Property Saviour, a Leeds-based property buying company. "The garden is your first impression – and in today's competitive market, you can't afford to get it wrong."

Glowing solar lights

With the summer selling season in full swing, now is the perfect time to transform your outdoor space. Here are nine budget-friendly improvements that could make all the difference to your sale.

Timing is Everything

With property viewings traditionally peaking during summer months, now is the crucial time to implement these changes. The investment of £200-400 could potentially add thousands to your property value and significantly reduce time on the market.

"In my experience buying properties across the UK, the homes that sell fastest are those where sellers have paid attention to every detail – including the garden," adds Abid. "These small investments often yield the biggest returns."

A lady spray painting her fence

1. Create Instant Appeal with a Fresh Fence

Nothing transforms a garden faster than a freshly painted fence. A single pot of paint can completely rejuvenate your boundary and create a stunning backdrop for plants. Lavender, cream, or burgundy shades will make flowers pop, whilst darker colours help fences recede and make small spaces feel larger.

Cost: £15-30 for paint

Value added: Up to £1,000 depending on finish

2. Add Strategic Lighting for Evening Viewings

Soft, warm lighting makes gardens feel welcoming and appear larger. Use path lights to guide visitors and spotlights to highlight key features like trees or water features. Solar options are budget-friendly and don't require electrical work.

Cost: £20-50 for basic solar lighting

Value added: Up to £500 depending on finish

3. Create a Decorative Mulch Display

Transform tired flower beds with decorative mulch using pebbles, gravel, or pine cones. This simple addition helps conserve moisture, suppresses weeds, and gives displays a finished, professional look.

Cost: £10-25 per area

Value added: Up to £2,000 depending on finish

4. Build a Simple Water Feature

Even a tiny pond can transform a garden. Create a budget bird bath using just a terracotta pot, glazed saucer, and waterproof glue. Water features create tranquil havens and attract wildlife, adding to the property's appeal.

Cost: £15-30 for DIY options

Value added: Up to £500 depending on aesthetic

5. Reshape Your Borders for Instant Impact

Creating curves or simply making border edges more defined can freshen up your garden's entire look. Even basic lawn edging gives an instant lift, making the space appear more maintained and professionally designed.

Cost: £5-15 for edging materials

Value added: Up to £250 depending on finish

6. Upcycle Pallets into Planters

Free pallets can be transformed into stylish planters or raised beds. Clean them up, add a coat of paint, and use them to display trailing plants that soften harsh edges. This adds height and can disguise unsightly walls or fences.

Cost: Free -£10 for paint and materials

Value added: Up to £250 depending on finish

7. Plant in Small Gaps for Maximum Impact

Buy packs of hardy succulents to fill gaps between paving or at the base of walls. These tiny plants add greenery to forgotten spaces and buying in bulk saves money.

Cost: £10-20 for plant packs

Value added: Up to £250 depending on finish

8. Create Instant Colour with Seasonal Planting

Spring and summer offer perfect opportunities to add vibrant blooms. Consider potted plants for flexibility – you can move them around to create different layouts. Complement bright flowers with evergreens for a balanced, structured look.

Cost: £15-40 for seasonal plants

Value added: Up to £250 depending on finish

9. Pressure-Wash Your Way to Success

Sometimes the biggest impact comes from the simplest actions. Pressure-washing patios, tidying up clutter, and basic maintenance like cutting grass can significantly influence buyer decisions.

Cost: £0-20 for cleaning supplies

Value added: Up to £1,000 depending on finish

The Psychology of Garden Staging

"Buyers want to envision themselves living in the space," explains Abid, who has been investing in properties since 2009 and has extensive experience in residential and commercial property transactions. "A well-staged garden isn't just about aesthetics – it's about creating an emotional connection."

Research supports this approach, with studies showing that 68% of buyers admit they could be put off by a poorly designed front garden. The key is creating an inviting outdoor living space that feels like an extension of the home.

Chartwell Noble's research emphasises that gardens serve as more than just aesthetic features – they're practical selling tools that signal to buyers that a property has been cared for.

From For Sale To Sold

A well-designed garden can add between 5-10% to a property's value, making these budget improvements some of the most cost-effective upgrades you can make. With summer viewing season in full swing, these nine simple fixes could be the difference between a quick sale and months of market stagnation.