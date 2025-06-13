Legendary Pictish Stones inspires interiors for stunning new Perthshire show home

A collection of early medieval Pictish sculptures has been revealed as the inspiration behind the interiors for a stunning new showhome launching this weekend at Meigle, Perthshire.

Forming the cornerstone of Campion Homes’ brand new Strathmore Meadows development at Meigle, the stunning five-bedroom ‘Azalea’ will open its doors to prospective buyers on Saturday (14 June). The official showhome launch follows an exclusive early release of six homes late last year which were quickly snapped up.

Scottish design experts, Signature Interiors, created the bespoke interior of the Azalea and took much of their inspiration from the local Pictish stone sculptures which Meigle is famous for. Dating back almost a thousand years, the 26 carved stones are all that remains of what was a powerful Pict settlement. The stones are housed at the nearby Meigle Sculptured Stone Museum.

Animals feature heavily in Pictish carvings and some stones at the local Meigle feature still incredibly recognisable images of snakes, camels and even crocodiles. There are also images of humans on horseback.

Caitlin Rodden of Signature Interiors, said: “It’s important to us at Signature that we take inspiration for our projects from the local areas where we work. Honestly, this is the first time we have used Pictish stones and sculptures as design inspiration but from the moment we first learned about Meigle’s historic links to this period of Scottish history we knew we had to honour it in our design.

“These mystical stones, with their beautiful natural terracotta and neutral earthy tones, are mirrored throughout the Azalea’s interior palette and offer a warm, cosy and inviting atmosphere.”

Nestled in the historic village of Meigle in Perthshire, Strathmore Meadows will feature a mix of 75 two to six bedroom houses and two and three bedroom bungalows. The development will include an impressive selection of 16 individual, energy-efficient, house types.

Marking this exciting milestone for Strathmore Meadows, Sharifa Joy, Sales & Marketing Manager at Campion Homes, said: “Launching the showhome at Strathmore Meadows represents a fantastic milestone on the journey to create this beautiful new development in the heart of the Perthshire countryside. The Azalea provides opulent and flexible living and has been exclusively designed with five double bedrooms, integrated double garage and open plan kitchen/dining area. However, with 16 different house styles available, from two to six bedrooms, there is something for every stage of life.

“Strathmore Meadows offers the best of both worlds being in the heart of rural Perthshire but conveniently close enough to large towns and cities like Perth and Dundee.

“Visitors to our showhome will be able to see the award-winning craftsmanship and commitment to quality that Campion Homes has maintained for over 35 years. We’re really happy to be continuing our partnership with Signature Interiors and are delighted with the results they have delivered.

“We look forward to welcoming prospective buyers this weekend, to give them a taste of living at Strathmore Meadows and to discover more about Campion Homes. As a trusted developer, we take immense pride in delivering high-quality homes tailored to a variety of buyers. Whether it's our commitment to CSR initiatives or the diverse range of homes we offer, we aim to make homeownership accessible while providing exceptional build quality and personalised choices through our 'Choices' suite experience.

"Beyond building homes, we’re deeply invested in the local community - from proudly sponsoring Meigle Cricket Club and supporting the community Christmas Light Switch On, to donating to the primary school nativity trip and partnering with local businesses like Flour Coffee Shop & Deli. Strathmore Meadows represents not just a new development, but a continuation of our commitment to crafting great places for people to live and thrive."

Caitlin Rodden continued: “We have worked with Campion Homes on a number of their developments. Their commitment to creating beautiful bespoke homes is evident in the quality and finish of each property. When we start our interior design journey for each new home we always try to put ourselves in the shoes of families that will one day call it their own. The Azalea is a thoughtfully designed home, with the Juliet balcony in the primary bedroom providing a peaceful place to unwind and the double doors taking you from the lounge to the kitchen/dining area making it perfect for families and entertaining.

“We are so pleased with the interior finish of this house and the fact that it’s been inspired by the local history of the local area makes it incredibly special.”

Following the early release, the first residents are due to move into their new homes later this month. Strathmore Meadows is ideal for prospective homeowners looking for a blend of rural charm and easy accessibility.

For nature lovers, Strathmore Meadows is surrounded by Perthshire’s breathtaking scenery, with easy access to the Grampian Mountains and the Cairngorms. Residents will also be close to a wealth of outdoor recreational activities, from fishing on the River Tay to golfing at Alyth, St Andrews, and Gleneagles, or even skiing at nearby Glenshee.

Campion Homes’ Azalea showhome at Strathmore Meadows will open from 10:30am on Saturday 14 June. Thereafter it will be open 10.30am-4.30pm Thursday to Monday.

Those interested in further information should contact the Campion Homes sales team on 01828 920364 or email [email protected].