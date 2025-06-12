Final two homes available at Hunter’s Meadow, Auchterarder

Homebuyers have a final opportunity to secure one of the last two homes at Hunter’s Meadow, Auchterarder. Set against the backdrop of the Perthshire countryside, these four-bedroom detached homes offer high-specification living in a desirable location.

As a family-run, private housebuilder delivering quality homes across Scotland since 1973, Muir Homes is committed to maintaining high standards of craftsmanship and design.

Denewood and Dukeswood are both spacious family homes, designed with modern living in mind. Each features a generous kitchen and dining area, perfect for entertaining, along with a bright and airy lounge. Both homes offer two en-suite bedrooms in addition to a family bathroom, while practical features such as a separate utility room, downstairs WC, and an integral garage provide convenience. Externally, both properties benefit from a monoblock driveway and an enclosed rear garden.

Hunter’s Meadow has been carefully designed to complement its surroundings, taking inspiration from the architecture of Auchterarder and Gleneagles. The development features a mix of heritage brick, render, and soft-coloured weather cladding, creating an attractive streetscape. A newly constructed roundabout provides easy access, while landscaped open spaces and a central play area make it a welcoming community for families.

Auchterarder is a thriving town, home to a well-serviced High Street with independent shops, a supermarket, a post office, a pharmacy, and cafés. It is also within easy reach of world-class amenities, including Gleneagles Hotel and Golf Resort.

Ash Sheikh, Sales and Marketing Director at Muir Homes, commented: "We are proud to deliver high-quality, spacious homes at Hunter’s Meadow. Our focus is on creating well-designed developments that enhance the communities they are part of, and we look forward to seeing these homes become part of a thriving neighbourhood.

“Muir Homes stepped in to complete the development as part of its commitment to creating vibrant communities. Without intervention, the site was at risk of remaining incomplete, which could have had a negative impact on the local area.”

With only two homes remaining, this is the final opportunity to become part of the Hunter’s Meadow community.