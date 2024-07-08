The 8 cheapest Wetherspoons pubs across the UK - where pints are as low as £2.29

The cheapest Wetherspoons pubs cross the UK have been named, with a Newcastle upon Tyne pub taking the top spot.

Recipe website Pantry and Larder has created a ‘Spoons Map’, where they have analysed data to figure out which Wetherspoons charge the least for a pint of Carling.

By using the Wetherspoons mobile ordering app, Pantry and Larder compared the prices of a pint of Carling from every Wetherspoon location across the UK.

Here are the eight Wetherspoons pubs around the country where you can pick up the cheapest pint.

1 . The High Main Located on Shields Road in Newcastle upon Tyne, The High Main only charges £2.29 for a pint of Carling. | Google Street View

2 . The Wilfred Owen Located on Willow Street in Oswestry, The Wilfred Owen only charges £2.34 for a pint of Carling. | Google Street View

3 . The Regal Moon Located on The Butts in Rochdale, The Regal Moon only charges £2.45 for a pint of Carling. | Google Street View

4 . The Myrtle Grove Located on Main Street in Bingley, The Myrtle Grove only charges £2.49 for a pint of Carling. | Google Street View