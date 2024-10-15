The top 40 fish and chips shops in the UK named - from Cornwall to Fife
- The top 40 fish and chip shops across the UK have been shortlisted by The National Fish & Chip Awards
- The shortlisted finalists will compete for the title of Takeaway of the Year
- The prestigious awards will shine a light on local chippies across the country
The National Fish & Chip Awards has named the greatest takeaways the UK has to offer.
The prestigious awards which celebrates the excellence of the fish and chip industry has announced a shortlist of the top 40 chippies across the UK.
Each shortlisted fish and chip shop will compete for the acclaimed title of Takeaway of the Year for 2025.
Organised by the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF), the awards will highlight the best of British fish and chip shops, as they showcase industry awareness, product knowledge, environmental and sustainability best practice, employer responsibility, customer service and more.
President of the NFFF, Andrew Crook, said: “Fish and chips is such an iconic British staple and it takes huge amounts of skill and hard work to not only perfect the dish and other menu offerings but to also overcome challenges and sustain the business while keeping employees motivated and fulfilled. There’s a lot to it and each awards season we see greater depths of talent, expertise and business acumen and this trend has continued this year, too.
“Takeaway of the Year is the big one, so it goes without saying that the journey it takes contenders on is very intense. At each stage learnings and recommendations are provided to encourage the hopefuls to keep pushing forward and that’s why the National Fish & Chip Awards is seen as the competition for chip shop owners that want the additional steer to become better than they were before. We’re off to a brilliant start and we’re excited for the next rounds and to honour these deserving people.”
Here is the full list of fish and chip shops announced in the shortlist for The Takeaway of the Year.
England
Cornwall
Kellaway’s Fish and Chips, Truro
County Durham
Yarm Road Fish and Chips, Darlington
Devon
Taffs Fish and Chips, Torrington
Dorset
The Forum Frier, Blandford Forum
Essex
The Hook of Clacton, Clacton-on-Sea
Greater Manchester
Taylors, Stockport
Hampshire
Mike’s Traditional Fish & Chips, Eastleigh
Kent
Newington Fish Bar, Ramsgate
Lancashire
Farington Chippy, Leyland
Westend Fish and Chips, Oswaldtwistle
Leicestershire
Frydales (Hinckley Road), Leicester
Lincolnshire
Elite on the Bail, Lincoln
Linfords Traditional Fish and Chips, Market Deeping
London
Brockley’s Rock, Brockley
Stones Fish and Chips, Acton
Norfolk
French’s Fish Shop, Wells-next-the-Sea
Nottinghamshire
Angell’s Fisheries, Newark-on-Trent
Oxfordshire
Harrison’s Fish & Chip Co., Oxford
Somerset
The Oyster Shell, Bath
Surrey
Seafare Guildford
Teesside
Robinsons Traditional Fish and Chips, Billingham
West Midlands
Hawthorn Fish Bar, Birmingham
Yorkshire
The Fish Bank, Sherburn-in-Elmet
Locker’s Fish & Chips, Redcar
Mister C’s, Selby
The Scrap Box, York
Two Gates Fisheries, Barnsley
Scotland
Aberdeenshire
Carron Fish Bar, Stonehaven
Garioch Fish Bar, Inverurie
Lows Traditional Fish & Chips (Berryden), Aberdeen
Mike’s Famous Fish & Chips (Blackburn), Aberdeen
Redcloak Fish Bar, Stonehaven
Sea Salt + Sole, Aberdeen
Ayrshire
The Fish Works, Largs
Fife
The Wee Chippy, Anstruther
Perthshire
McKays Fish & Chip Shop, Pitlochry
Inverness-shire
Hilton Chip Shop, Inverness
Wales
Anglesey
Finney’s Fish and Chips, Benllech
Glamorgan
Posh Fish and Chips (Llandaff), Cardiff
Zero Plus Fish & Chips, Cardiff
