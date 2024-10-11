Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘Dine and dash’ is a crime which can have a substantial financial impact on hospitality businesses

Figures show that a third of operators have recently experienced an incident of ‘dine and dash’

UKHospitality speaks on the impact on restaurants, staff and businesses

‘Dine and dash’ is an often unreported instance of low-level crime in the food and drink industry, which can have a substantial impact on hospitality businesses, staff and owners.

Research shows the crime is on the rise in the UK, which has not only a financial hit on businesses but also on service and staff morale.

‘Dine and dash’ is a crime of theft, where diners will eat a meal from a restaurant, cafe or other hospitality business, before leaving the restaurant without paying for the bill.

The latest figures from trade body UKHospitality found that a third of operators have recently experienced an incident of ‘dine and dash’ and of those affected, 29% say the frequency of incidents has increased compared to the previous year.

It comes as we launch a new campaign amid an epidemic of violence, theft and anti-social behaviour that we’re calling ‘silent crime’.

We want you to tell us incidents that have happened to you, your family or your friends in your neighbourhood; how it impacted you and whether justice was served. We are campaigning for the voices of victims to be heard and we will take your stories to Downing Street.

We spoke to Tony Sophoclides of UKHospitality, who explained the negative impact theft from restaurants can have on businesses.

“Well let’s call it what it is, it’s theft,” Tony said.

“To be honest, depending upon the venue that you are talking about, it could be from a budget meal to a fine dining venue. But, the impact on both is pretty much similar because the price reflects the offer.”

Tony further echoed the concerns of the financial impact ‘dine and dash’ can have on restaurants, but also highlighted the impact it can have on staff.

He said: “It’s really a very disconcerting trend to be watching, not least because of course it impacts upon hard working staff at restaurants, who do their best to provide good service, good food and good experiences.

“If you see someone and you're working, and you know that the unpaid bill might affect - well it would certainly affect a tip because you’re not going to get one - but also the income of the venue more widely, then you’re going to feel that you need to interject, but that’s a potentially dangerous situation.”

On bringing attention to the ongoing issue, Tony added: “It’s very important, especially at a time when venues are really struggling to fill vacancies.

“We want people to be able to work and enjoy their work safely.”

We asked Tony if the current laws and penalties are sufficient to deter people from stealing from restaurants, or if stronger legal protections are needed.

Tony answered: “I’m not sure that the laws that are in place can necessarily be improved. I think what needs to be done is for people to know there is an uptick in prosecutions in this, that would be the best deterrent.

“As for the laws in place, I’m not really sure that you can do much more than there is already, so it’s a matter of acting upon those laws rather than changing them.” To force change, we need to unite and remind ourselves that these 'silent crimes’ are not acceptable. You should be safe and feel safe at work, at home, in the park and in our own neighbourhoods. We need you to tell us your stories in this survey and we, on your behalf, will take them to Downing Street.