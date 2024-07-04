Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Starbucks has released a brand-new summer 2024 drinks menu

The coffee chain has announced a US favourite arriving in the UK for the first time

Summer classics are back, with a brand-new ‘remix’ of flavours

Coffee giant Starbucks has announced the release of a brand-new UK summer menu, which includes the addition of a US favourite for the first time.

Starbucks has unveiled its summer drinks menu, Summer Classics ‘24 Remix, which takes summer classics and puts a ‘remixed’ spin on the name.

The refreshing beverages have hit Starbucks locations across the UK, with customers able to get their hands on the exciting releases just in time for the sun beaming down on the UK.

Starbucks is introducing a US favourite to its summer drinks menu. (Photo credit: Starbucks / wachiwit - stock.adobe.com) | Starbucks / wachiwit - stock.adobe.com)

The menu includes; the Pink Coconut Starbucks Refresha Drink / feat. Matcha, the Iced White Mocha / Strawberry Remix, the Iced Caramel Latte / feat. Creme Brulee and the Cold Brew / Cookie Remix.

The Pink Coconut Refresha, which can be made with matcha cold cream foam is the brand-new addition, which was a firm favourite among Starbucks customers in the US.

It is the first time that the pistachio flavoured drink has featured on Starbucks’ menu in the UK.

Starbucks is certainly known for its coffee, but its’ Refresha drinks are made with cold fruit pieces over ice. The popular addition of matcha is also a unique twist on the drinks as it is a type of green tea. The drink is served with a coconut dairy alternative, making it a great choice for those who don’t consume dairy products.

While summer classics we know and love are back for 2024, Starbucks has released new cold foam flavours to add a ‘remix’ to the drinks, including; Strawberry, Creme Brulee and Cookie.

The new summer menu drinks will be available in a range of sizes.