Popeyes UK launches mini version of legendary menu item

The little ones will love this meal from Popeyes 🐔

Popeyes UK has launched a brand-new kids meal - the Chicken Sandwich Poppy Meal

Popeyes has also launched a brand-new design for the kids meal boxes which includes Popeyes’ mascot, Poppy

The chicken restaurant offers three kids meal boxes as part of its menu

Fried chicken restaurant Popeyes UK has launched a brand-new kids meal, which is a miniature version of one of its most popular meals.

Launched on Monday, July 22, the new Chicken Sandwich Poppy Meal joins the kids range at Popeyes UK, which already includes the Wrap Poppy Meal and the Tenders Poppy Meal.

The meal is a tiny version of the iconic Shatter Crunchin’ Chicken Sandwich, which is made with 100% fresh chicken marinated for 12 hours in Popeyes signature blend of Louisiana herbs and spices, served with crisp lettuce, encased in a warm brioche-style bun.

The sandwich has the option to have the addition of ketchup or mayo, as well as served plain.

As part of the kids meal is a kids crunchy salad or fries and a drink, which includes the kids’ favourite; Fruit Shoot.

To celebrate the launch of the new kids meal, Popeyes UK are offering the meal at the bargain price of £1.99 for one week only. Once the offer has ended on Sunday, July , the meal will be sold at the usual price of £2.99.

As well as launching the brand-new Chicken Sandwich Poppy Meal, Popeyes has also launched the Poppy Box, a brand-new, fun box for kids meals which has been designed with the face of Popeyes friendly mascot, Poppy.

Dave Hoskins, Head of Food at Popeyes® UK said: "We are excited to announce the launch of the new Chicken Sandwich Poppy Meal for children. This marks the first time a mini Chicken Sandwich has appeared on Popeyes®’ menus and we can’t wait for fans of Popeyes® to enjoy one of our iconic Chicken Sandwiches with their little ones.

“The new look and feel of our kids menu marks our move into expanding our options for families at Popeyes® which we’re excited to share with our customers. As well as the new menu items, our mascot, Poppy, is the new friendly face of our kids meals. They feature on our fun decorative box which includes crayons and an activity sheet to keep kids entertained - we can’t wait to welcome you all to try it!”