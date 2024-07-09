Brits are known for their love of traditional fish and chips, but there are some areas in the UK where the price of the meal is higher than most.

Fish and chips is a hot meal that has been enjoyed in the UK for centuries, consisting of a fried fish in batter served alongside a portion of chips.

The meal is mostly enjoyed as a takeaway dish, however, some restaurants offer the meal as part of their menu.

Fish and chips is widely recognised as an integral part of English cuisine and culture, and many follow the tradition of eating the meal to celebrate Good Friday.

With fish and chip shops dotted around all corners of the UK, it remains a widely celebrated dish. But which location charges the most for the timeless meal?

1 . Robin Hood’s Bay Located in Yorkshire and The Humber, Robin Hood’s Bay is the most expensive place for fish and chips, charging an average of £14.73 for the meal. The average salary that fish and chips cost is 2.12%. (Photo: Charlotte Graham) | Charlotte Graham

2 . Salcombe Based in the South West, Salcombe is second place on the list, charging an average of £14.20 for fish and chips. The average salary that fish and chips cost is 1.89% (Photo: SPP - stock.adobe.com) | SPP - stock.adobe.com

3 . Tynemouth North East seaside town Tynemouth is in third place, charging an average of £11.47 for fish and chips. The average salary that fish and chips cost is 1.84%. (Photo: Fotomicar - stock.adobe.com) | Fotomicar - stock.adobe.com