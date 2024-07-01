Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Morrisons has partnered with Heinz to offer free meals to customers

The free meal is a jacket potato topped with Heinz’ Cheesy Beanz

Morrisons are continuing to offer their Kids Eat Free initiative

Morrisons is set to give away free meals to customers facing financial difficulties ahead of the school holidays.

The supermarket giant has announced that they will be offering a free meal of a jacket potato topped with cheesy beans via their café’s in partnership with iconic sauce company Heinz.

From Monday, July 1 until July 14, Morrisons customers will be able to take advantage of the offer, by asking ‘for Henry’ at the café checkout.

For a two-week period, customers will be able to ask for the free meal with no questions asked, using phrases such as “Is Henry here?”, ‘Can I have a Henry”, “Can I ask for Henry”, or similar wording.

Morrisons Café colleagues have been trained on the code-word Henry, and will know which meal to provide to the customer.

Morrisons has partnered with Heinz to offer free meals for the third year. (Photo credit: Morrisons/Getty) | Morrisons/Getty

Chris Strong, Morrisons Café’s Senior Buying Manager, said: “Customers continue to tell us how grateful they were for our previous ‘Ask for Henry’ initiatives and so we’re really pleased to be bringing it back. We know that the busy summer months can add to customers’ financial pressures, especially with extra mouths to feed, so we’re pleased to be partnering with Heinz and offering this delicious meal.”

The initiative which is being delivered in partnership with Heinz is being rolled out for the third time, to help provide financial relief to customers who are preparing for the school holidays, without the support of free school meals.

Alessandra de Dreuille, Heinz Director of Meals and Insights, said: “We have had an overwhelmingly positive response from our previous ‘Ask for Henry’ initiatives with Morrisons, and so we’re thrilled to be able to bring it back for a third year, and this time with our new Cheesy Beanz for all to enjoy. This offer is open to absolutely everyone – and so we’d encourage anyone who feels they need a warming meal to head to their local Morrisons café."

“Here at Heinz, we’re passionate about helping solve food poverty in the UK, and whilst we know this offer won’t fix the issue, we’re pleased to be able to help as many people as we can over this two-week summer period.”

As well as the Ask For Henry campaign, Morrisons will also be continuing their offer of Kids Eat Free, which will give families access to a free kids meal when purchasing any adult main meal which costs over £5. This offer is available for any child under 16-years-old every day.