KFC launches festive lickable wrapping paper - and it’s completely free
Fried chicken restaurant KFC has announced a unique new launch in time for Christmas - lickable wrapping paper.
Following the announcement of KFC’s festive menu, which included the previously sold-out Stuffing Stacker Burger and its smaller version, the Stuffing Tower Burger, the restaurant has unveiled its newest launch.
The brand-new launch is the Lickable Wrapping Paper, which features flavours inspired by the Stuffing Stacker Burger’s ingredients which includes; two Original Recipe chicken fillets topped with cheese, soft sage and onion patty in a spicy cranberry sauce.
The Lickable Wrapping Paper can be used to wrap Christmas gifts, with a festive design created by London-based artist SOLDIER which features illustrations of KFC ingredients and festive colours.
SOLDIER said: “In this design, I focus on using demotic imagery to communicate and evoke my past Christmas memories.
“Building on the silhouette technique I made for my Festival Dance project at Glastonbury earlier on this year, I distil various figures as a homage to KFC and the Christmas season down to their essential forms, transforming them into symbolic shadows that evoke the essence of festivity and celebration.
“My signature camouflage technique adds to the piece further and is homage to some of my first works.”
Phoebe Syms, brand manager at KFC UK&I said: “Despite the festive battle of the birds, at KFC we believe in chicken.
“We’re so obsessed that we’ve literally put chicken to paper and teamed up with rising artist SOLDIER to ensure Christmas is all wrapped up, the KFC way!
“Introducing our first ever lickable wrapping paper… inspired by our epic limited-edition Stuffing Stacker Burger. Yes, it’s paper lickin’ good.”
KFC’s limited-edition Lickable Wrapping Paper is available from Wednesday November 20 until stocks last. The wrapping paper is free to purchase and is available from the KFC Shop.
For more information on KFC Lickable Wrapping Paper, please visit the KFC Shop website.
