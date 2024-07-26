Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The High Main in Newcastle was previously reported as the cheapest Spoons for a pint of Carling

The High Main and The Wilfred Owen in Shropshire are now tied at £2.34 for a pint of Carling

The High Main is located in Byker which is the set of TV series Byker Grove - which shot Ant and Dec to fame

The cheapest Wetherspoons pub in the whole of the UK was revealed to be The High Main in Newcastle, following a study by recipe website Pantry and Larder.

Pantry and Larder created a ‘Spoons Map’ to let people know which Wetherspoons pub is the cheapest, based on how much they charge for a pint of Carling.

In first place as the cheapest Wetherspoons for a pint of Carling was The High Main in Newcastle, where it was reported that a pint of Carling costs £2.24.

I visited the cheapest Wetherspoons in the UK - where a pint is only £2.34. (Photo: Graham Murray/Google Maps) | Photo: Graham Murray/Google Maps

Other cheap pubs in the list included The Wilfred Owen in Shropshire where it costs £2.34, The Regal Moon in Rochdale where it costs £2.45, The Myrtle Grove in Bingley where it costs £2.49, The Wallace Hartley in Colne where it costs £2.49, The Glass House in St Helens where it costs £2.50, The Tilley Stone in Gateshead where it costs £2.55, and The Sussex in Sussex where it costs £2.55.

I paid a visit to The High Main, to experience the cheapest Wetherspoons in the UK to order a pint of Carling.

Located on Shields Road in Byker, The High Main can be found among a row of shops on a bustling high street.

I’ve never visited Byker before, and I wouldn’t exactly describe it as “scenic”. It’s a little rough around the edges, but it is also exactly what you would expect from an average high street on the outskirts of a city.

The High Main itself has quite a nice interior though, with a large bar, plenty of seating and a beer garden. The staff were friendly and accommodating.

I of course ordered a pint of Carling, and was surprised to find it was priced slightly higher than reported on the Pantry and Larder ‘Spoons Map’ at £2.34.

The price increase still kept The High Main at the cheapest, but it is now tied with The Wilfred Owen in Shropshire.

If you want to visit The High Main yourself it is very easy to find from Newcastle’s city centre. Using the Tyne and Wear Metro, you can travel to Byker from Monument on the Yellow Line, which is only three stops. The High Main is around a six minute walk from Byker Metro station.

The district of Byker is well-known for being the set of the BBC Children’s TV drama Byker Grove, which shot the likes of Ant and Dec to fame.