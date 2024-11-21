Four Black Friday standouts for discerning whisky fans

Black Friday whisky deals | Amazon

Four great whiskies with serious discounts from Amazon

OK, I confess: the first thing I typed into my Amazon app this morning was ‘Black Friday whisky deals’.

I just can’t help myself - I love the opportunity these big sales give me to step up a notch or two in my monthly whisky purchase, selecting drams that are usually outside the budget I set myself.

So these are the four standouts that I’ve put in my basket so far.

1. Johnnie Walker Aged 18 Years | Blended Scotch Whisky. Now £65 (Was £93.50)

Johnnie Walker Aged 18 Years | Amazon

Tasting Notes: Opens with a warm, complex aroma of dried fruits, toffee, and a hint of spice. On the palate, it’s rich and creamy, offering layers of dark chocolate, vanilla, and subtle smokiness. The finish is long and elegant, with whispers of oak and a gentle, lingering sweetness. A refined sip for any occasion. Buy it here.

2. Highland Park 15 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Now £64.99 (Was £90)

Highland Park 15 year old | Amazon

Tasting Notes: This Orkney single malt is matured in a mix of European and American oak sherry casks, delivering warm notes of vanilla sponge cake, charred pineapple, and lemon zest. Mellow peat smoke and heather honey round out the profile. It’s bottled at 44% ABV, offering extra depth and richness. Buy it here.

3. Dalwhinnie 15 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Now £35 (Was £51)

Dalwhinnie 15 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky | Amazon

Tasting Notes: welcomes you with a nose of soft heather honey, citrus zest, and subtle malty sweetness, alongside faint floral hints. The palate is silky and refined, offering layers of fresh pear, creamy vanilla, and a delicate touch of peat smoke. A gentle spice develops mid-palate, leading to a clean, warming finish with lingering floral, herbal, and honeyed notes. Buy it here.

4. WOVEN Superblend Scotch Whisky. Now £39.95 (Was £49.95)

Woven Superblend Whisky | Amazon

Tasting Notes: This craft whisky offers a contemporary twist with floral notes, hints of ripe fruit, and a creamy, honeyed finish. It’s designed to showcase blending artistry and is ideal for gifting or special occasions. Buy it here.