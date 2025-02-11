Chef Graham Mitchell's Scotch Beef ribeye with chocolate butter

This Valentine’s Day, make hearts flutter with a delicious recipe crafted by Graham Mitchell, the renowned Head Chef and Owner of Tarragon Restaurant in Aberdeen. In partnership with Make It Scotch, the consumer-focused arm of Quality Meat Scotland, Chef Mitchell has created an exquisite steak dish with a chocolate twist that has to be tasted to be believed!

Introducing Pan-seared Scotch Beef Ribeye Steak with Hasselback Potato, Beef Fat Carrot, Glazed Shallot and Chocolate Butter.

A Valentine’s Day dinner is the perfect occasion to indulge in a juicy Scotch Beef steak. Looking for the blue Scotch Beef label when you shop guarantees that the meat for this special meal is locally sourced, quality assured and farmed with care.

Chef Mitchell said: "My aim was to create a dish that not only showcases the exceptional quality of Scotch Beef but also brings a touch of elegance and indulgence to Valentine’s Day.

“The addition of chocolate butter to a savoury dish like ribeye steak is both unique and surprising – it adds an unexpected layer of richness and depth. I’ve always believed food has the power to bring people closer, and this recipe is a perfect example of that.”

To create this Valentine's Day feast at home, find the full recipe and step-by-step method below or visit the Make it Scotch website at https://makeitscotch.com/recipe/chef-graham-mitchells-scotch-beef-ribeye-with-chocolate-butter.

Pan seared Scotch Beef ribeye steak, hasselback potato, beef fat carrot, glazed shallot and chocolate butter

Chocolate butter:

Ingredients:

150ml red wine

50g 70% cocoa-solids dark chocolate

150g unsalted butter

1g cocoa powder

10g sugar

Method:

Reduce the wine in a saucepan until it weighs about 15g or fills a 1 tbsp measure, then add the sugar and stir Add 75g of butter to a bowl and mix through the cocoa powder When the wine is reduced, add the chocolate, and the other 75g of butter and stir until melted Pour the chocolate wine mix over the rest of the butter in the mixing bowl and stir until well combined and glossy Set the bowl over a larger bowl with ice and whip vigorously until starts to firm up and change colour Using two spoons, form a quenelle with the butter (YouTube has plenty of videos that show you how to do this) and set aside, then garnish with sea salt

Method:

Dip two identical spoons into hot water Shake off the excess water, and take a generous scoop of your chocolate butter in one spoon Pass the mixture repeatedly between the spoons; turning and smoothing each side until a neat quenelle is formed.

Hasselback potato and beef fat carrots:

Ingredients:

8 new potatoes

4tbsp olive oil

4 crushed garlic cloves

2 sprigs of rosemary

150g beef dripping

2 carrots

2 shallots

Method:

Pre heat fan oven to 180∘ Slice each potato continuously about halfway through (a trick is to place the potato between 2 wooden spoon handles to stop cutting all the way through) Place the potatoes on a baking tray, cut side up, drizzle with oil, getting between the slices, add the crushed garlic and rosemary and season Roast for 50 minutes, until the potato is tender, and tops are golden and crisp Add the beef dripping, carrots and shallots to a pan and cook out (or does fry until softened sound ok) and slightly coloured. Transfer to a baking tray and roast in the oven until soft

Scotch Beef Ribeye Steak:

Ingredients:

2 Scotch Beef ribeye steaks approx. 225g

1 tbsp olive oil

Sprig of thyme

1 garlic clove

25g butter

Method:

Place the oil in the pan when hot, add the butter Once the oil and butter are sizzling, carefully place the ribeye steaks, garlic and thyme in the pan Once the steaks are in the pan searing, turn them every 45 seconds so they get a nice brown crust (they will take about 4 minutes for rare, 5-6 minutes for medium and 8-10 minutes for well done or if you have a probe, you’re looking for the core temperature of 50∘c for rare, 60∘c for medium, 70∘c for well done) Remove from pan and rest for 5 minutes.