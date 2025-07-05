The handsome Skoda Elroq is immensely likeable | Skoda

Gareth Butterfield tests the new Skoda Elroq - a masterclass in understated competence – practical, refined and perfect for those who like their lives (and lawns) neatly trimmed.

I always imagine Skoda buyers to be the sorts of people who obsess over their front gardens. Their privet hedges never have a leaf out of place, and their kitchens and living rooms are free of any clutter.

They iron their duvets, religiously stick to bedtimes, don't touch sugary drinks, and clean their cars every Sunday, without fail.

These are the sorts of people I really wouldn't want to go on holiday with, but they're the sorts of people who make sensible purchases; obsessing over details, and not signing a cheque until they're absolutely sure they're doing the right thing.

My house is a tip. My front garden is an embarrassment, and I've never ironed a duvet in my life. I've also never owned a Skoda before. But I borrowed one recently to see how the other half lives.

It's more sensible from the rear, but no less attractive | Skoda

The nice people at Skoda sent me their new fully-electric Elroq. It's currently the smallest Skoda on the fleet, but it's not really very small. A sign of the times, I guess.

Skoda describes its newcomer as a compact SUV, presumably because if something isn't badged as an "SUV" or a "crossover" only four people will buy it these days.

And I suspect plenty of people will buy the Elroq, because it's significantly cheaper than the VW ID.4 and the Audi Q4 e-tron with which it shares a platform. That's the sort of sensible choice people who only own two pairs of shoes makes.

It could be argued that the Elroq's looks are far from sensible, though. It's all quite conventional at the rear, but the slim LED lights and gloss-black panel instead of a grille are very on-trend.

Minimalist, but well laid out - the interior is a pleasant place to sit | Skoda

The interior is far more sensible. It's quite attractive, in a not-too-daring sort of a way, with a dashboard dominated by a 13in display, which sits next to a relatively tiny driver's display.

The main display is one of the easier ones to use, and it has an array of configurable shortcuts. These are always welcome, but one day we'll go back to physical buttons, I promise, and you'll realise what a clumsy pain in the backside they actually are.

Beneath the screen is a subtle set of capacitive controls for climate settings and audio volume. It's a bit fiddly, but the physical shortcut buttons beneath that are like an oasis in the desert - despite being perhaps in the wrong place. Not very sensible, eh?

Rear space is pretty good for the size of car - four people fit in well | Skoda

Everything else about the interior is nice, though. There's plenty of space for four occupants, just enough room for the occasional fifth, and the 470-litre boot is very generous.

Driving the Elroq feels like a pleasant lesson in how cars should operate. There's no fuss, not even a start button, you just get in and drive. The ride is slightly on the firm side, but only enough to keep body control in check, and with power output ranging from 168bhp to 281bhp, depending on the model you choose, there's plenty of grunt across the range for overtaking, but not enough to engage in any unwelcome frivolity.

Ranges are strong in the Elroq, with the base "50", capable of a potential 230 miles, the "60" claiming 260 miles, and the top-spec 85 ready to attempt 360 miles. In practice, the Elroq I tested was very efficient, and 3.5mi/kWh is possible, but that would still reduce the maximum potential range down a fair bit, if I've done my sums correctly.

Charging speed ranges from 145kW in the 50, and up to 175kW in the 85, which isn't too shabby. And it means they'll probably all top up in the same time. Very sensible.

There's lots of classic clever Skoda touches - like the innovative net for storing the charging cable | Skoda

The trim levels you choose will, to some extent, determine the battery you get fitted, and if you go for top spec, you'll get plenty of goodies thrown in, plus the option of the 63 or 82kWh batteries, but you will start to creep towards £40,000. And £40,000 for a compact Skoda doesn't seem all that sensible.

But in the mid-ranges, perhaps in SE L trim with the 63kWh battery, it's probably in its sweet spot, and leasing deals will be tempting, thanks partly to decent residuals.

It's hard not to like the Elroq. You don't fall for its charms as such, because they're a bit lacking, but it's just such a competent car, that does everything it's mean to do really, really well.

Unlike Kenneth and Janet's immaculate yet soulless new-build detached house in Foxglove Dell, it's really very appealing. In a sensible sort of way.

