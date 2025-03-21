Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica review: Italian flair with a sensible side

In the right colour, from the right angle, the Junior is very attractive | Alfa Romeo

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Motoring writer Gareth Butterfield tests the Speciale version of Alfa's new EV

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I know what you're thinking; an electric Alfa Romeo feels like a contradiction in terms. This is the iconic brand that brought us the glorious V6 "Busso" engine, and launched modern greats like the Guilia Quadrifoglio.

But Alfa Romeo is under the wing of volume specialists Stellantis now, and manufacturers simply can't afford to peddle slow-selling performance cars without having a big-hitter on their books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which explains why we're being offered a brand new Alfa Romeo. Yes, it's an SUV and, yes, it's electric (there is a hybrid version available too) but it is still a new Alfa Romeo. At least I find that quite exciting.

It's called the Junior, and there's definitely no shortage of Italian flair about the styling. The front looks a bit fussy, but it does grow on you. The rear has a distinctive and aerodynamic sharp uptick, and the side profile is forgettable, but acceptable in the right colours.

The rear end is certainly distinctive | Alfa Romeo

Then there's the interior. Look straight ahead and you'll see a sculpted pair of shrouds above a sporty steering wheel with the traditional Alfa logo.

There are two gorgeously detailed air vents either side of the attractive dashboard, and some premium materials to land your hand on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then you look down to the centre console and notice a gear selector and other switchgear that would be familiar to any Stellantis-brand owner, and the illusion of grandeur wanes somewhat. I do like the centrally-mounted stop/start button though, it's very sporty.

NationalWorld

Love magazines but hate the cost? With Readly, you can access dozens of top motoring titles for one low price – and right now, you can get two months free. Click here for more information.

There's a 10.25-inch TFT screen, a configurable driver's display, and a welcome smattering of physical buttons. It's still all a bit familiar though. An Alfa with Citroen buttons just doesn't seem right.

There are two trim levels to look out for, the Veloce is the sporty one, and the Speciale is the plush one. A lowlier version is available, but you really shouldn't.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you want a hybrid, choose the Ibrida and the EV is called the Elettrica. I like the Italian names, even if they do feel like a bit of a superficial bolt-on.

The interior is classic Alfa, if you can look past the Stellantis stuff | Alfa Romeo

What is a bit more typically Alfa, though, is the handling. Don't get me wrong, it's not a sports car, it's always going to be a heavy small SUV, but there's a welcome precision to the nicely-weighted steering, the ride settles down nicely, and it's just on the right side of sporty. It's not going to set your pulse racing, but it's surprisingly good fun on a decent B-road.

The battery is a 51kWh unit, which is said to be good for 255 miles WLTP in the base spec version, but expect to get just over 200 miles in the Speciale and Veloce. It can also only take up to 100kw on a DC charger, which slows down recharging time. Although it is a small battery, so it's not drastic.

Happily, efficiency is strong in the Junior. I managed 4m/kWh quite happily and this will mean running costs should be easy to manage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And this is one of the happy consequences of the Stellantis ownership, value for money. A Speciale would set you back around £35,000 before options, and there's plenty in the way of standard spec.

Shop around and you'll find some good deals, and this is an Alfa Romeo you can probably rely on more than any of its petrol predecessors.

So there's a lot to like about the Junior. It's refreshing to have a "fun" option in the world of bland compact crossovers, and there's just enough Italian flair to make it stand out from its siblings.

Choose one in the right colour, with a decent spec, and you'll have something that genuinely stands out. As long as you can overlook the Peugeot parts bin additions, that is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Selling your car? Here’s the fastest way to get cash – and how it compares to rivals

Thinking of selling your car this summer? It all starts with a valuation – and you can get one in under a minute with WeBuyAnyCar. With over 500 branches across the UK and same-day payment available, it’s one of the quickest ways to find out what your vehicle is worth and get the cash if you’re ready to sell.

Used car prices have stayed surprisingly strong, especially for economical hatchbacks and SUVs. Whether you’re upgrading for road trips or switching to a hybrid, a fast online quote can give you a solid starting point – even if you’re still weighing up your options.

To see how WeBuyAnyCar stacks up against other top car-selling platforms like Motorway, Carwow and Auto Trader, read our full article comparing the UK’s most popular car sales sites here.