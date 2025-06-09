Can stopping snoring prevent a sleep divorce?

Sleep divorce has been circulating the headlines recently after Katherine Ryan's recent discussion on her podcast What’s My Age Again? highlighted that sleeping separately could save a marriage. But could snoring be the main culprit for a sleep divorce? And what if you want to avoid it?

Because of this, Christopher Heywood, Director of Research at Longevity has offered some key advice to snorers on how to ease their symptoms to stay in the same bed as their partner.

Sleep on Your Side: One of the simplest snoring solutions is to change your sleeping position. Sleeping on your back can cause the tongue and soft tissues to fold into the back of your throat, obstructing the airway. Switching to your side can help keep your airway open and reduce snoring. Using a body cushion might help you maintain this position during the night.

Keep Your Head Elevated: Elevating your head a few inches can ease breathing and prevent the airway from becoming obstructed. An adjustable bed or a specially designed wedge pillow can provide the right angle to minimise snoring.

Sleep divorce can be prevented

Maintain a Healthy Weight: Excess weight, especially around the neck, can narrow the airway, leading to snoring. Losing even a small amount of weight can reduce fat deposits around the throat and lessen snoring. Pair a balanced diet with regular exercise for the best results.

Avoid Alcohol Before Bed:Alcohol relaxes the throat muscles, increasing the risk of snoring. To reduce snoring, avoid alcohol at least two to three hours before bedtime. This simple change can help keep your airways open and reduce night-time snoring.

Establish a Regular Sleep Routine: Irregular sleep patterns can disrupt your body’s internal clock, which may worsen snoring. Create a constant bedtime and wake-up time, including weekends. A stable sleep routine can improve sleep quality and help reduce snoring.

Use Nasal Strips or Nasal Dilators:Nasal strips for snoring are simple but effective tools that help to open up the nasal passages, improving airflow and reducing snoring. These strips are adhesive bands that fit across the nose, gently lifting the nasal passages. They are particularly effective if your snoring is caused by nasal congestion or allergies. Nasal dilators, which are small devices inserted into the nostrils, work similarly by expanding the nasal airways.

Sleep divorce has been rising in popularity

Address Nasal Congestion:Congestion due to allergies, colds, or sinus problems can block the nasal airways, making snoring more likely. Using a saline nasal spray, a humidifier, or a warm shower before bed can clear nasal passages and reduce snoring. If allergies are a problem, consider allergy-proof bedding or antihistamines.

Try Mouth Taping for Better Breathing:Mouth taping encourages nasal breathing, which can significantly reduce snoring. By keeping the mouth closed during sleep, the tongue is prevented from falling back and from blocking the airway. Longevity’s sleep tapes, for instance, promote proper nasal breathing, offering an easy snoring treatment that enhances sleep quality.

Keep Your Bedroom Air Clean:Allergens in the bedroom, such as dust mites, pet hair, and pollen, can irritate nasal passages and cause snoring. Keeping your bedroom clean, washing bedding regularly, and using an air purifier can help maintain clean air and reduce snoring.

Consider Anti-Snoring Mouthpieces: Anti-snoring mouthpieces or mouthguards work by repositioning the lower jaw and tongue to keep the airway open. These are available over the counter and can be custom-fitted for added comfort. They are a practical option for those looking for immediate snoring solutions.