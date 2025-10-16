'Inspiration' train tour tracks 200 years of rail history

A special exhibition train, celebrating 200 years of the railway, has arrived north of the border, marking the start of the Scottish leg of its nationwide tour.

Named ‘Inspiration’, the train features four themed carriages that take visitors on a journey through rail history, future innovation and local stories.

Railway Firsts: A tribute to landmark moments in railway history.

Wonderlab on Wheels: An interactive space for hands-on engineering exploration.

Your Railway Future: A showcase of diverse and lesser-known careers in rail, encouraging future participation.

Partnership Zone: A journey through time highlighting significant milestones for the railway in Scotland.

The tour is part of the Railway 200 programme, inspired by the opening of the Stockton and Darlington Railway in 1825. Events have been taking place across Britain throughout the year, with Inspiration touring the country to bring the story of rail to life for the communities it serves.

The exhibition train will be at Aberdeen Station this weekend (October 19-20) and at Edinburgh Waverley Station on October 22-23.

Liam Sumpter, Network Rail Scotland managing director, said: “Rail has played a defining role in Scotland’s story over the past 200 years. It powered the industrial revolution, supported the country through wartime, and helped shape the towns, cities and industries we know today.

“The arrival of the Inspiration train is a moment to reflect on that legacy, as well as recognise the railway’s continued contribution.”

Visitors should book in advance at www.railway200.co.uk/inspiration.