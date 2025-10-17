Grant secures repairs for landmark Arbroath building

A landmark Angus building has been awarded more than £70,000 to fund essential repair work on its fabric.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £79,800 grant from the Museums Galleries Scotland (MGS) Repair and Adaptation Fund for Arbroath Signal Tower Museum will pay for the replacement of 10 rotten harbour-facing windows and specialist damp treatment works, ensuring the building is preserved for the future.

Built in 1813 as the shore station for the Bell Rock Lighthouse, the Signal Tower is one of Arbroath’s most iconic landmarks. Today, it serves as a museum sharing the story of the town’s maritime heritage, the Bell Rock Lighthouse, and the lives of the lighthouse keepers and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The museum, one of ANGUSalive’s unique visitor attractions, welcomed 11,469 visitors in 2024.

​The grant will pay to replace rotten windows and for damp treatment. (Pic: AngusAlive)

Rachel Jackson, museums galleries archives operations lead, said: “Thanks to Museums Galleries Scotland we are able to undertake this project to replace the rotten sea-facing windows, a vital step in protecting one of Arbroath’s most important historic buildings and the collections within.

"The repairs will also enhance the visitor experience, ensuring that the museum continues to inspire for years to come.”

Lucy Casot, Museums Galleries Scotland CEO, added : “We are delighted to be supporting Arbroath Signal Tower Museum through the Repair and Adaptation Fund. These essential works will not only help to preserve an important piece of Scotland's cultural heritage but also enhance the visitor experience, ensuring that future generations can benefit from the museum and its unique collection."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The restoration project will begin next year, with works carefully planned to ensure there is minimal impact on the visitor experience.

All ANGUSalive museums are free to visit, with craft activities and trails always available to entertain younger visitors and a range of gifts on offer in the museum shops.

Arbroath Signal Tower Museum, Meffan Museum & Art Gallery and Montrose Museum & Art Gallery are open from April 1 to October 32 every day except Tuesday’s, and November 1 to March 31, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and M onday, 10.30am - 4 pm.