An interesting look at Hillside's Burns plaque history

The crossing from Mearns into Angus by Robert Burns was part of a visit to the Fatherland of Burns, to meet with relatives, and to visit the birthplace in Glenbervie of his father William Burnes, and the farm at Clochnahill outside Stonehaven, where Robert’s grandfather was a tenant farmer.

The Father of the Bard project (2008 – 2010) uncovered some new research into the history of a plaque dedicated to Robert Burns, which is located in a wall in the village of Hillside.

The Project researched the life and times of William Burnes, the father of Robert Burns, and particularly his Kincardineshire links. While Burns’ work is known the world over, it is not so commonly known that William Burnes, Robert’s father, was a native of Kincardineshire.

The simple sandstone plaque in the wall carries the date 13th September 1787, and the date 1930 indicates the original installation of the plaque.

There had always been a mystery about the origins of the plaque, and the research team of the Father of the Bard project uncovered new information which brought to light a fascinating history.

Despite exhaustive museum, archive, and newspaper research, no records or photographs could be found, which would indicate who donated the funds for the plaque, or who dedicated the plaque once it had been laid in position.

A letter to the editor was placed in the Montrose Review, and as a result the remarkable story began to unfold.

The Superintendent of the hospital was C. J. Shaw, a Burns enthusiast, along with ward orderlies Joseph Harris and Willie Herd. A decision was made to commemorate the event at Hillside where Robert Burns stopped to water his horse on his journey south.

Joseph Harris, Willie Herd, C.J. Shaw, and Adam Christie who sculpted the plaque, went out one night in 1930, removed some stones from the wall, and inserted the plaque. No ceremony, no dedication and no record of that wonderful moment in 1930.

In 2012, a new plaque was established on the site of the original which told the story of the four men of Hillside who installed the original plaque in 1930. This was led by Dave Ramsay, Mearns Heritage Services and funded by the Glenbervie Burns Memorial Association.