Young people in Angus are being urged to give their views about the vape industry

​​ASH Scotland wants young people in Angus to speak up about the vape industry.

ASH Scotland is urging Angus youth groups to join the charity’s World No Tobacco Day campaign and help to raise awareness about the tactics of the tobacco and nicotine industries in trying to attract and retain young people as consumers.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has chosen ‘Unmasking the Appeal: Exposing Industry Tactics on Tobacco and Nicotine Products’ as the theme for this year’s campaign, which will be on Saturday, May 31.

It aims to reveal the strategies deployed by the tobacco and nicotine industries to make addictive products attractive to young people.

ASH Scotland is working to amplify the voices of youngsters who want to speak out to stop industry marketing tactics, such as using sweet and fruit flavours, sleek designs, attractive packaging and digital media campaigns to glamorise tobacco and nicotine products such as e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches.

Both the charity and WHO are seeking to expose industry tactics and advocate for strong measures, including a ban on flavours that make tobacco and nicotine products more appealing, to protect public health.

Sheila Duffy, ASH Scotland chief executive, said: “In supporting WHO’s World No Tobacco Day 2025 campaign, we are keen to hear from children’s and youth groups in Angus who want to call out industry tactics that are trying to create a new wave of addiction among the next generation.

“We encourage young people to use their voices by making short videos for sharing on their group’ social media channels to express how they feel about being targeted and demand action to stop the targeted marketing of addictive, health harming products at them and their friends.

“It is vital that the views of young people in Angus about disreputable industry tactics geared towards maintaining substantial profits at the cost of the next generation’s health are heard loud and clear on World No Tobacco Day.”

For information visit www.ashscotland.org.uk/WNTD. Youth clubs interested in joining the campaign can email [email protected].