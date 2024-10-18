Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cortisol face is the new latest health trend going viral on social media.

Influencers claim that a puffy or swollen face is caused by high levels of the stress hormone cortisol.

Cortisol face is not an official diagnosis, with experts saying that stress is unlikely to be the cause.

Cortisol face is the latest beauty skincare trend on social media. Although not an official diagnosis, content creators are claiming that those who experience a round, puffy face or facial swelling, could have cortisol face, which they suggest is caused by high levels of the stress hormone cortisol.

Experts however, have debunked the latest health trend, stating that stress is unlikely to be the cause. So, what is cortisol face, is it real and why is your face puffy? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is cortisol face?

Cortisol face is not an official diagnosis, the phrase has been trending on social media after influencers and content creators claimed that it could be the culprit behind experiencing a puffy face or facial inflammation.

They suggest that this is caused by high levels of the stress hormone cortisol, with many proposing ways to reduce this inflammation - from skincare regimes to diet changes.

What is cortisol?

Cortisol is a hormone that is made by your adrenal glands that sit at the top of your kidneys. It is your body’s stress hormone, helping to work with your brain to control bodily functions including your mood, motivation and fear response, according to WebMD.

Your body can sometimes produce too much cortisol, causing the condition Cushing Syndrome, which can cause a round, inflamed face as a symptom, or you can produce too little cortisol, resulting in the condition, Addison Disease.

What is moon face?

Moon face is a term used to describe facial swelling or inflammation that often results as a side effect from using certain medications or is caused by an underlying health condition. According to Cleveland Clinic, it can be caused by the use of steroid medications such as Prednisone, or by Cushing Syndrome or Hypothyroidism.

What are the experts saying?

Experts have debunked the claims made by social media influencers, explaining that high levels of stress are unlikely to be the cause behind facial puffiness and swelling.

Speaking to Healthline, Vijay Murthy, PhD, leading functional medicine doctor and co-founder of Murthy Health said: “While chronic high cortisol levels can lead to facial swelling, this is usually seen in more severe endocrine disorders rather than in the everyday stress most people experience.”

Adding: “Chronic high cortisol levels can lead to facial changes, but such pronounced effects are not commonly seen outside of significant medical conditions. In most cases, everyday stress does not elevate cortisol to the levels needed to produce such a dramatic physical change.”

Whilst National World’s Professor Robert Thomas explained: “There is no direct link between stress and cortisol face. Increased cortisol levels can cause a number of negative health consequences. However, there have not been any published scientific papers which have reported that the level of cortisol, caused by stress alone, is enough to cause the characteristic moon face.”

We’d love to hear from you, what do you think about the viral social media trend cortisol face? Share your opinions in the comment section below.