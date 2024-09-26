Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two people have been arrested 🚨

A mum-of-five has become the first person in the UK to die from a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL).

Alice Webb, 33, died at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

It has been reported she had a liquid BBL procedure.

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

A mum-of-five has become the first person to die in the UK after reportedly undergoing a liquid Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) procedure.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alice Webb, 33, died at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday (September 24) after becoming unwell. Two people have since been arrested and released under police bail after her death following a "cosmetic procedure", with it being reported she had a liquid BBL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Webb was an advanced aesthetic practitioner at Crystal Clear in Wotton-under-Edge, Gloucestershire. Her partner Dane Knight, 38, posted a touching tribute on Facebook, writing: “Want to say a heartfelt thank you to all family and friends that were here for us at our time of need, including all of the kind messages sent to my children and myself.”

Mum-of-five, Alice Webb, 33, has become the first person to die in the UK from a liquid Brazilian Bum Lift (BBL). | Gloucestershire Police

An investigation led by Gloucestershire Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team is ongoing, with a police spokesperson confirming that two people who had been arrested, have now been released on bail following the incident.

So what is a liquid BBL and just how dangerous is the non-surgical procedure? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is a liquid BBL?

A BBL is a cosmetic procedure that aims to make the bum look bigger, rounder or lifted. It can be offered as a surgical or non-surgical procedure called a liquid BBL. Unlike the surgical procedure, a liquid BBL involves injecting hyaluronic acid and dermal fillers into the bum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The average cost of a liquid BBL is over £2,000 per treatment, with results from the procedure being non-permanent, meaning patients will have to keep up maintenance treatments to continue to have the desired result.

How dangerous is a liquid BBL?

Non-surgical BBLs are not illegal in the UK, however, certain councils have banned them. Last year Wolverhampton City Council stopped Clinique Modele Aesthetics from carrying out the procedures due to “the risk of serious injuries and potential for fatalities", according to the BBC. Whilst, five local authorities in Essex and Glasgow have also banned businesses from carrying out liquid BBLs in their area.

Save Face, which is a Register for Medical Aesthetic Treatments in the UK have been calling for a ban on liquid BBL procedures due to their associated risks since 2023. In a statement, the organisation explained that they have supported over 500 women who had suffered complications from the treatments, “many of which have nearly died.”

They revealed that over 50% of the cases reported to them had contracted sepsis, with 39% needing corrective surgery. explaining that “all of the procedures reported to us were carried out by non-healthcare practitioners who are carrying out incredibly dangerous procedures in unsterile environments.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashton Collins, Director of Save Face said: “Liquid BBL procedures are a crisis waiting to happen. They are advertised on social media as ‘risk-free’, ‘cheaper’ alternatives to the surgical counterpart and that could not be further from the truth.”

Adding: “I would advise anyone considering one of these treatments to avoid them at all costs. The risks significantly outweigh any associated benefits.”

You can find out more information about cosmetic surgery, advice and risks at NHS.UK.