Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here are a dental expert’s tips on maintaining a healthy mouth.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When the balance of healthy to unhealthy bacteria is upset by poor mouth hygiene, a number of conditions can ensue, including inflammation of the gums, periodontal disease, dental caries, overgrowth of candida (thrush) and painful mouth ulcers.

Dental caries, as well as being uncomfortable, can affect the ability to chew, make the teeth look unsightly and result in expensive dentist treatments. What’s more, more than 60 studies from around the world have linked gum disease with cancers of the mouth and throat as well as cancer of the bowel. The chronic inflammation caused by unclean teeth and gums is also a catalyst for chronic disease elsewhere in the body, particularly dementia, diabetes, arthritis and heart disease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Naser Godarzi is a dental expert | Submitted

We all know that brushing our teeth helps improve oral health but it’s not as simple as that. The timing in relation to meals matters, as does other cleaning methods and what we eat and drink. Dr Naser Godarzi is a Master of Science in Oral surgery and dentistry who now heads one of the UK’s most prestigious dental practices in Harley Street. This is what he does himself and recommends to his patients:

1. Brush before eating breakfast

Bacteria will multiply overnight in mouth. If you eat without brushing you will consume a large portion of these which will have a negative effect on the gut’s bacterial flora, but also these bacteria will use the sugar provided through the breakfast leading to acid attack on enamel and gum disease.

2. Floss first and then brush before going to bed

As it’s not possible for a toothbrush to reach into the gaps between the teeth, it’s important to floss daily. This way you are removing the plaque accumulated between the teeth and partially pushing what is left over to the tooth surfaces and when you brush you will remove these as well. Furthermore, once the plaque is removed between the teeth the fluoride in the toothpaste will reach these surfaces and help to protect your teeth.

3. Try to wait an hour before brushing teeth after a meal.

This is because the mouth environment becomes acidic; if one brushes teeth in acidic environment, it causes erosion on enamel and therefore damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4. Brush your teeth at least twice a day.

Aim to brush for at least two minutes. Start with the outer surfaces of your teeth. Tilt your brush at a 45° angle in order to get to the section between the gum and the teeth. Remember to brush behind the teeth and the chewing surfaces.

5. Avoid sugary foods and drinks

Sticky candies and sweets are particularly bad as they get caught between the teeth. Starchy foods can get stuck in your mouth. Soft breads and potato chips, for instance, can get trapped between your teeth. If you feel you have food between the teeth, use a tooth pick, rinse your mouth or floss. Drink water rather than carbonated, sugary soft drinks. Try not to snack between meals.

6. Reduce alcohol intake

Many may know that drinking alcohol isn’t exactly healthy. But when you drink, you dry out your mouth directly or may mouth-breath when asleep. A dry mouth lacks saliva, which we need to keep teeth healthy. Alcoholic drinks are also sweet especially if combined with carbonated sugary mixers.

7. Quit smoking

Apart from various health concerns, it’s been proven that smoking is one of direct causes of mouth cancer and it leads to gum disease. Furthermore, the tar sticks to the enamel causing discolouration with yellow, brown or black stains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

8. Avoid prolonged use of antibacterial mouth washes

Avoid prolonged use of mouthwashes which contain antibacterial agents. While they can be helpful after dental surgery, for short-term treatment of gum disease, or in cases where an individual is at high risk for oral infections, they should not be used as a daily preventive measures. They indiscriminately kill both the healthy and unhealthy bacteria in the mouth upsetting the delicate microbiome of the mouth. Only use the mouthwash for the duration and frequency recommended on the product label or by your dentist.

9. Avoid prolonged use of alcohol containing mouthwashes

Alcohol, as well as also being a direct irritant can dry the mouth. This is not only uncomfortable, it can reduced amounts of protective saliva in the mouth and throat.

10. Avoid swallowing after swilling mouthwash

The liquid, even if just water, after rinsing will contain the bacteria from between the teeth. Swallowing will move these down the body, potentially affecting gut health. Be particularly mindful of swallowing mouth washes containing strong chlorine dioxide such as Colgate Total and Dentyl dual action, these should not be ingested. If you do use these, rinse thoroughly with water after use to reduce the risk of accidental swallowing.

11. Use salt water or fluoride mouthwashes

You can rinse the mouth with salt water, which you can make yourself, which has gentle natural antibacterial action without chemicals. Salt water is especially good for soothing inflamed tissues. Using a simple fluoride rinse, which does not contain alcohol or anti-bacterials, has its benefits. Fluoride helps strengthen tooth enamel and prevent cavities. It should be used after you clean the teeth without rinsing with plain water afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

12. Have regular routine dental check-ups and hygienist visits

Another component of maintaining good oral hygiene routine is to visit the dentist and the hygienist regularly (at least twice a year). This will make sure the overall health of one’s mouth is maintained, help prevent diseases and any caries detected can be corrected easily. More information on oral health, dental dental hygiene and when to visit the dentist can be found on Dr Godarzi’s website.