'The day I couldn’t keep up with my son… and the journey that changed everything'

At 6’, Sarah Griffin always believed she was just “big-boned.” Chocolate and cake were constant companions, and although she tried to make healthier choices, weight gain followed her into adulthood; particularly during her pregnancy, when she went from a size 16 to a size 24. But it wasn’t until she found herself struggling to play with her young son that she realised something needed to change.

A devoted primary school teacher in Gosport, Sarah recalls how her weight once held her back in the classroom, “I was a lot less of an active teacher when I was heavier. Now I zoom around the classroom,” she shares proudly.

Like many people, Sarah’s path to weight loss wasn’t linear. While living abroad, she followed a dietician-led plan that left her body in crisis, landing her in A&E with severe ketoacidosis. “My whole body felt like it was on fire,” she remembers. The scare was enough to convince her that such extreme approaches were not for her.

What finally worked? A sister’s encouragement and the down-to-earth flexibility of Slimming World. After hearing about her sister’s 2-stone success (while still enjoying chocolate!) Sarah decided to give it a go. “I was terrified,” she admits. “I thought I’d be judged for being so big. But my consultant greeted me with the biggest, warmest smile and gently eased me in. That huge welcome changed everything.”

August 2025 Me - 7 and half stone lighter at Slimming World Head Office (Also known as The Sparkly Castle)

Sarah’s method is clear: structure, support, and staying connected. “I’m a huge planner. The 12-week diaries, the planner on the app, and the recipes helped me stay focused.” She ticks off every day she sticks to plan and uses the diary to reflect on her deeper goals.

Her impact hasn’t just been personal. At work, she’s become a quiet inspiration. “I’ve encouraged colleagues to bring fruit or hi-fi bars instead of unhealthy snacks. One even rejoined Slimming World after seeing my success.” Her family, too, has stood by her side, especially her supportive husband and energetic toddler, Omar — the very reason she began this journey.

Sarah doesn’t pretend every week has been easy. “Sometimes the scales don’t show what you expect. But I always recommend staying to group, talking to other slimmers, and remembering your ‘why’. That’s what’s helped me through.”

Today, Sarah feels and looks healthier — but most importantly, she moves through her life with greater freedom, joy and purpose. Her story is a reminder that it’s not just about losing weight — it’s about gaining life. Food Optimising has made eating enjoyable again; it’s easy choose a recipe from the app, follow it, add a third speed food and enjoy! Removing all fat, more fruits and vegetables, these are important changes I’ve made. My favourite meal is any of the curries on the app.

August 2022 Me and my son Omar, aged 2 months

Her eating habits have completely transformed. “Before Slimming World, I’d start the day with a massive bowl of cereal, have a banana at 10am, white bread sandwiches with butter and crisps for lunch, and dinner was always cooked in oil. Now, it’s couscous, yoghurt and fruit for breakfast, jacket potato with cheese (from my Healthy Extra A), beans and salad for lunch, and leftovers or a Slimming World dinner in the evening. I read the menu before going out and choose the best option when I'm eating out. I make sure all other meals are all on plan around it.

She even plans ahead for meals out. “I read the menu beforehand and choose the best option. Then I make sure all my other meals that day are on plan. And I’ve stopped drinking alcohol; I’d rather spend my Syns on something tasty!”

Body Magic has influenced her to become more active; physical activity wasn’t a big part of her life before. “I wasn’t very active, but now I enjoy going for walks, cycling and even early morning swimming in the sea with a fellow slimmer! I wouldn’t have even thought about that before!”

She’s given her clothes now for the big Slimming World clothes throw and she’s loving her new vibrant wardrobe. When she looks back at old pictures, it’s completely eye-opening, “I can't believe that I've allowed myself to gain that much weight. I know I've always been uncomfortable in my own skin. I'm a six foot tall lady. I was bullied in school for my height and it made me want to eat sweet things. Now that I've lost seven stone, I've had comments that I look like a supermodel and I've learned to love my long legs finally.”

Best of all, her transformation has unlocked a dream she once thought was out of reach. “Losing weight has given me the confidence to pursue something I’ve always wanted. I’ve become a Slimming World Consultant! I’m so excited to start this new chapter and help change people’s lives — just like Slimming World changed mine. I Finally Feel Comfortable in My Own Skin.”