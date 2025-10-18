The countdown is on to Quitmas and a healthier festive season

​Members of the cessation team and SFRS are pictured at the launch.

NHS Tayside’s Quit Your Way service teamed up with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service Dundee Community Action team recently to launch their annual campaign encouraging people to give up smoking for good in time for Christmas.

It might only be October, but as the 12-week countdown to Christmas begins, the Quit Your Way team is highlighting the health and financial benefits of stopping smoking.

The team will share information on social media each week to promote the support available. They will also visit community venues across Tayside over the next 12 weeks to offer advice and guidance to anyone who would like to quit smoking.

Health promotion worker Nicola Birse said: “With only 12 weeks until Christmas, we know that people will soon start to turn their thoughts to treating loved ones. What better way to save money but also improve your health over the coming months by stopping smoking?

“People are more likely to stop smoking for good if they use the support available. You can access free medication and support that’s right for you at your local community pharmacy.”

In Angus, the smoking cessation team will be at JARS Community Hub, Brechin on Tuesday, October 21, 11am-1pm and Kirriemuir Food Hub on Thursday, December 4, 11am-1pm.

People can visit any local community pharmacy, call the Quit Your Way service on 01382 424127 or email [email protected] to find out about how to become smoke-free.