Study reveals the benefits of new vaccine

​Public Health Scotland has welcomed the study’s findings.

A new study has revealed that there has been a 62% reduction in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) related hospitalisations among the eligible age group following the introduction of the vaccine.

The study, conducted by Public Health Scotland (PHS) in collaboration with the University of Strathclyde, and published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases, concludes that the RSV vaccine is highly effective in reducing hospitalisations in older adults.

RSV is a common and highly infectious respiratory virus that affects the breathing system and can be very serious for those who are at the highest risk of serious illness, including older adults.

Scotland’s new RSV vaccination programme was launched last August, with local health boards inviting adults aged 75-79, including those turning 75 before July 2025, to come forward for their free vaccine ahead of winter. By the end of November, uptake of the vaccine in this older adult population had reached 68%.

This study is the first to evidence the positive impact of the vaccination programme in reducing hospitalisations and underlines the importance of older adults coming forward for their vaccine. One dose offers multi-year protection and the study’s results show that, in the first year alone, the programme has reduced serious illness among older adults.

Dr Sam Ghebrehewet, head of immunisation and vaccination at PHS, said: "The success of the RSV programme marks another significant step in protecting the population of Scotland against preventable diseases.

“Public Health Scotland continues to work closely with local health boards to ensure as many people as possible receive their vaccine. As well as being offered to older adults, the vaccine is also offered during pregnancy. Getting vaccinated is the best and simplest thing you can do to protect yourself, or your newborn baby, against serious illness caused by RSV.” Neil Gray, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, added: “We were pleased to be the first nation in the UK to introduce the new RSV vaccine in time to maximise the benefit to the more vulnerable ahead of winter. This research demonstrates just how many people avoided ending up in hospital as a result.”