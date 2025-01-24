Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dog owners have been warned pets could be ‘swept away’ by Storm Éowyn 🌧

The UK is being battered by Storm Éowyn leading to widespread disruption.

Red weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office in Northern Ireland and Scotland, with amber and yellow warnings across the rest of the UK.

Millions of people are being urged to stay home, with wind gusts of up to 100mph expected in some coastal areas.

But what about our pets, is it safe to take them on their walk? Here’s everything you need to know

The Met Office are describing it as a “multi-hazard event”, with school closures and delays and cancellations across public transport, flights and ferries.

They have issued advice for dog owners, warning that if you are on the coast, to keep your dog on a lead as “even from the shore, large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea.“

Whilst humans are being advised to stay home and only go out if necessary, what about our four-legged-friends? Here’s everything you need to know about when to walk your dog during a storm.

Whilst it can be tempting to make sure your dog gets their walk, stormy weather can be dangerous. | Getty Images

Is it safe to walk your dog during a storm?

Storms are not just dangerous to humans, they can put our dogs at risk too. Whether or not it is safe to walk your dog will depend on the weather warnings in place by the Met Office, with red and amber warnings meaning you should think twice before taking your dog outside.

When is it safe to walk your dog in a storm?

Do not take your dog for a walk during a red weather warning, this means that conditions are dangerous and may pose a threat to life. Instead stay home with your dog and try to keep them busy and distracted.

If they need to go to the bathroom and you have a garden, take them out to do their business on a lead as your hedge or fence could be damaged meaning they could escape or loud noises from the wind or falling debris could cause them to bolt. Keep any time they are outside to go to the bathroom to a minimum.

An amber weather warning suggests that there could be severe weather conditions such as strong winds, heavy rain, and the possibility of flooding. BBC Countryfile advise that you should think twice before taking your dog out for a walk and if you decide to do so, keep it brief and pay close attention to weather forecasts in case the situation changes.

A yellow weather warning does not pose a risk to life, it is the lowest level of the weather alerts, so taking your dog on a quick, short walk should be fine, providing your dog is on a lead. However, weather conditions can be unpredictable, so keep up to date with weather forecasts.

How can I prepare my dog for a storm?

It’s not just the dangers of being outside, dogs have very sensitive hearing and the noise of the loud wind and rain can be distressing. The Kennel Club advise that if your dog is anxious that you stay calm and react in a relaxed and confident way, play soothing music and create a quiet environment for them to relax from the storm.

Other more practical tips include:

Keep your dog’s water bowl full

Feed them before the storm arrives

Walk your dog before the storm is due to start

Block dog and cat flaps to prevent your pets escaping

Make a safe den for your dog to hide if they feel scared

