Out of hours service marks 20 years of healthcare

NHS Tayside’s Out of Hours (OOH) service has marked its 20th anniversary, celebrating two decades of providing urgent and unscheduled primary care to more than 417,000 residents across the region.

Since 2004, the OOH service has become an integral part of NHS Tayside, delivering high-quality care during evenings, weekends and public holidays.

The service has evolved over recent years to meet increasing demand and emerging public health challenges. With innovative solutions and a multidisciplinary team, the service continues to ensure patients receive the right care, at the right time, in the right place.

The team consists of GPs, advanced paramedic practitioners, healthcare support workers, and pharmacy technicians.

​Chief Executive Nicky Connor and Director of People and Culture Elaine Watson visited the out of hours team.

Senior clinicians also provide professional advice through the Flow Navigation Centre to colleagues in the Scottish Ambulance Service, NHS 24, the out-of-hours service and GPs so they can make the right decision about which service is appropriate for their patient.

Chief Executive Nicky Connor, Medical Director James Cotton, Executive Nurse Director Simon Dunn and Director of People and Culture Elaine Watson recently visited the service to recognise the 20-year milestone.

Ms Connor said: “I’d like to congratulate everyone in the Out of Hours Service for 20 years of continuous improvement. It has been brilliant to have the opportunity to spend time with the team and really understand the positive impact they have on our whole system.

“The service has recently transitioned to a new way of working to enhance resilience and meet the demand of the people of Tayside and it is great to recognise the hard work that has gone into this from the team.”

NHS Tayside Clinical Director, Debbie Murray added: “We are proud to celebrate 20 years of dedicated service to our community and will continue to innovate and adapt to meet the needs of our patients.

“The team is compassionate and committed to delivering person-centred care and it is wonderful to recognise the work that has taken place over the last 20 years.”