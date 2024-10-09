NHS Tayside starts countdown to 'Quitmas' to help smokers kick the habit

The Quit Your Way team is highlighting the health and financial benefits of stopping smoking, with information shared on social media each week.

NHS Tayside’s Quit Your Way service recently launched a campaign encouraging people to give up smoking for good in time for Christmas.

It might only be October, but as the countdown to Christmas begins, the Quit Your Way team is highlighting the health and financial benefits of stopping smoking. The team will be sharing information on social media each week to promote the support available in Tayside to help people quit smoking.

Nicola Birse, health promotion worker, said: “We know Christmas might feel like a long time away but there is no better time to quit and give yourself the best gift this Christmas by being smoke-free.

“We know that people in our communities are still feeling the impact of the cost-of-living crisis and we know that people will soon start to turn their thoughts to treating loved ones. What better way to save money but also improve your health over the coming months by stopping smoking?

“People are more likely to stop smoking for good if they use the support available. You can access free medication and support that’s right for you at your local community pharmacy.”

On average, people who smoke 20 cigarettes a day can save up to £840 in 12 weeks and over £3,000 in a year by giving up smoking.

People can visit any local community pharmacy, call the Quit Your Way service on 01382 424127 or email [email protected] to find out about all the ways NHS Tayside can help support people to become smoke free.

The Tayside Stop Smoking Incentive Scheme offers eligible people £50 a month in weekly vouchers to spend at a local supermarket. Your local pharmacy can give you more information and let you know if you are eligible for the incentive scheme.

For more information about the support available, you can follow the Tayside Quit Your Way service page on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nhstaysidequityourway.

NHS Tayside has a strict No Smoking Policy which makes all NHS Tayside premises and grounds smoke free, a policy which is line with all Health Board sites across Scotland.

Legislation has also been introduced by the Scottish Government, making it an offence to smoke within 15 metres of a hospital building.