NHS Tayside lifesaving course reaches major milestone for number of trainees

Heartstart Discovery co-ordinator Helen Brady (centre) is pictured with members of Dundee Community Table Tennis Club.

An NHS training programme which has equipped hundreds of people in Angus and across Tayside with skills to save a life has reached a major milestone.

Heartstart Discovery, which operates across the region, has now equipped 70,000 people with the skills needed to provide emergency life support. Launched in 1997, the programme provides all training for free.

Heartstart Discovery co-ordinator Helen Brady recently delivered training to the Dundee Community Table Tennis Club, a session that marked the milestone of 70,000 participants trained.

Helen said: “Reaching 70,000 people is an incredible milestone and we are so proud knowing that every person we have trained has the potential to save a life. Being able to carry out emergency life support is so important. It’s about knowing the simple steps that can keep someone alive until professional help arrives, giving them the very best chance of survival.”

Shirley McKay from the Dundee Community Table Tennis Club said: “When we found out that our club had helped Heartstart get to 70,000 participants trained, we all thought it was quite remarkable.

“We booked our session because you never know when you might need to step in and save a life. The training was fantastic and it has given us the confidence and skills to act in an emergency.”

Heartstart Discovery runs regular free two-hour training sessions. They cover caring for an unconscious person who is breathing; caring for an unconscious person who is not breathing; performing CPR; awareness of defibrillators how to recognise the signs and symptoms of a heart attack and how to deal with it.

And the next session in Angus will be held on Friday, October 31 from 12pm - 1.30pm in Arbroath. There will also be sessions in Dundee on Tuesday, October 28, 10.30am -12.30pm and Wednesday, October 29, 6.30pm - 8.30pm, and in Perth on Saturday, October 25, 10.30am - 12.30pm.

For details and to register, contact Helen Brady on 07864513742, by emailing [email protected] or via www.facebook.com/HeartstartDiscovery.