The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared a global health emergency this week over an outbreak of mpox in Africa after the emergence of a new strain.

WHO have confirmed there have been 15,600 cases and 537 deaths so far.

The first case of the mpox Clade 1 strain has been found in Europe.

The ECDC have updated their guidance to advise anyone travelling to affected regions in Africa to get vaccinated.

This is not the first mpox outbreak, in 2022, a global health emergency was declared by WHO after mpox spread to 70 countries who had never had cases, including the UK.

The first case has already been found outside of Africa in Sweden, with the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) updating its advice and recommending that travellers to the affected region in Africa get vaccinated prior to travelling.

The UKHSA have reassured the public that the risk is “currently considered low”. Dr Meera Chand, Deputy Director at UKHSA explains: “However, planning is underway to prepare for any cases that we might see in the UK. This includes ensuring that clinicians are aware and able to recognise cases promptly, that rapid testing is available, and that protocols are developed for the safe clinical care of people who have the infection and the prevention of onward transmission.”

In the last global outbreak the UK experienced a surge in cases, with thousands of people contracting the virus. Here’s everything you need to know about the UK areas with the most mpox cases.

What is mpox?

Mpox is a highly infectious disease that comes from the causes flu-like symptoms, including fever, headache, muscle aches, pain and skin lesions or blisters.

It is transmitted through close physical contact with someone who is infected, either during sexual activity or contact with infected clothes or linens, it also may be transmitted through respiratory droplets.

Most cases of mpox are mild and people will recover in a few weeks without the need for treatment, however if you are a young child, immunocompromised or live with HIV you are at an increased risk of developing a serious infection.

Mpox is contagious and if you test positive you may be asked to self-isolate at home to prevent spreading it amongst your local community.

When was the last mpox outbreak?

In 2022, a global health emergency was declared by the WHO after mpox spread to over 70 countries who had never previously had cases, including the UK.

On May 7, 2022, the UKSHA confirmed the first case had been identified in London in a patient who had recently travelled to Nigeria. On May 14, two more new cases had been detected in London which were not linked to the original case. By May 16, cases had also been detected in the North East of England.

Before 2022, cases of mpox diagnosed in the UK had been either imported from countries where there were cases or had links to imported cases. The virus would go on to spread across all four regions of the UK.

What areas had the highest mpox cases in the UK?

From May 7, to December 31, 2022, there were 3,732 cases of mpox detected in the UK. Of these cases, 3,553 were in England, 97 in Scotland, 48 in Wales and 34 in Northern Ireland.

In 2023 and up to July 31, 2024 there were 286 cases of mpox reported across the UK. England came out the highest again with 198 detected cases and 71 cases awaiting classification.

Scotland had 10 cases, with 1 case awaiting classification, Wales had 1 case and Northern Ireland had 2 cases with 3 cases awaiting classification.

You can find out more about mpox signs, symptoms and whether you are eligible for mpox vaccine on NHS.UK.