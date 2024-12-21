Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The festive season can be a challenging time for mental health.

It’s important to take care of yourself and ask for help if you need support.

Your GP and local mental health charities can offer help for your mental health.

Dr Jeff Foster, mental health doctor at Manual, has shared four common mental health triggers this Christmas and top tips for tackling them.

Christmas is often a time associated with joy, which can make it even harder when you’re just not feeling yourself.

There can be many reasons why the festive season can be challenging for some people, from financial stress, to loneliness and even feeling down after the big day itself has happened.

If you find yourself feeling down at Christmas you’re not alone. Dr Jeff Foster, mental health doctor at Manual, highlights the four most commonly reported mental health triggers over the festive season and shares his top tips for managing them.

How to look after your mental health at Christmas

The festive season can be a challenging time for mental health, so it is more important than ever to take care of yourself. Dr Foster, mental health doctor at Manual, outlines the most commonly reported mental health triggers and his top tips for tackling them.

Pressure to meet expectations

Comparison is the thief of joy and seeing other people's Christmas celebrations on social media can make you compare and feel down about yours. Dr Foster explains that “there is no other form of technology that is so damaging towards our mental health." Adding: "If I can make one main recommendation for mental health safety over Christmas, it is to take a month off social media."

Financial stress

The festive season often comes with a lot of pressure to spend money which can cause financial stress and have a huge impact on our mental health. Dr Foster explains: “This can be acutely felt at Christmas where there is a commercial drive to spend! The key is to not be pressured by what you see others having.” Adding that often the thought and effort is valued more than something that is very expensive.

Loneliness and isolation

Being around people has been shown to improve mental health so try to reach out to anyone who may be struggling this holiday. Dr Foster explains: "If you notice someone is pulling away... that can be sign they are struggling. Get them to meet for a coffee, go for a walk, have lunch together. You don't have to force the topic of mental health but just letting them talk can be enough to start helping."

Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)

SAD, is a type of depression that is triggered by seasonal changes, one in 20 people in the UK are diagnosed with SAD, with many experiencing symptoms during the winter months.

Dr Foster explains what can help you cope with SAD, he recommends: "There is little evidence light boxes help, but getting at least 15 minutes of sunlight every day can help, just getting outside, making sure you have a good daily routine, and exercise.” He adds: "Seeing your doctor can be very important if you are badly affected by SADs as medical treatments are available."

Where can you get support for mental health over Christmas?

The festive season can have an impact on your mental health, but there are plenty of places you can turn to for help and support, from local charities to NHS services.

Mental health charity Mind offers telephone helplines, along with face-to-face support in the community across England and Wales, their Side by Side, online peer support service is available to all, 24 hours a day, including Christmas Day.

Mind have also compiled a helpful list of national mental health charities and organisations that can offer support over the holidays.

You can find out more about how to look after your mental health this holiday season at Every Mind Matters.