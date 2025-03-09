Make lifesaving your goal this month with Heartstart Discovery

Learn to save a life with Heartstart Discovery courses.

Heartstart Discovery is running free two-hour training sessions in emergency life support in Angus this month.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Being able to perform emergency life support (ELS), a set of actions needed to keep someone alive until professional help arrives, gives a casualty the best possible chance of survival.

Courses are free-of-charge and no medical knowledge is required to undertake one. It only takes two hours to learn the skills which may save a life and it is very likely that the person you help may be a family member or someone close to you.

The sessions cover:-

· caring for an unconscious person who is breathing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· caring for an unconscious person who is not breathing and performing CPR

· awareness of defibrillators

· how to recognise the signs and symptoms of a heart attack and how to deal with it

The courses will take place in Montrose on Wednesday, March 26, 2-4pm and in Forfar on Thursday, March 27, 2-4pm.

Training sessions can also be arranged on request for groups, organisations and clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Brady, Heartstart Discovery co-ordinator, said: “A Heartstart session could prove to be one of the most important training sessions you have ever undertaken. Emergency life support skills really do help to save lives so please consider registering for a session today.

“Make it one of your goals to learn these lifesaving skills or ensure that your ELS skills are up to date.”

For further details and to register, call Helen Brady on 07864 513742, email [email protected] or send a message at www.facebook.com/HeartstartDiscovery.