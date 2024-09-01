It just takes a ‘scoosh’ to keep children protected

​The vaccine is delivered as a harmless nasal spray.

Angus parents and carers are being encouraged to ensure their child is protected against flu this winter.

The flu vaccine is as easy as a ‘wee scoosh’ up the nose. It is offered as a painless nasal spray to school-aged pupils, children aged 2-5 not yet in school and children aged six months to two years with a condition that puts them at increased risk of flu.

Home-educated young people and young people not attending mainstream education are also eligible.

The nasal spray offers the best possible protection for children and young people and can also stop flu spreading to family, friends and others, especially those most at risk of becoming seriously ill with flu.

The vaccine cannot give the child flu and it starts to provide protection against flu within 10-14 days.

Appointment letters for eligible pre-school children will start arriving at homes across NHS Tayside’s from this week, with details of where and when the vaccine will be given.

Parents and carers should call the number on their child’s letter if they need to reschedule the appointment.

School pupils are being given consent forms and information packs to take home. Secondary pupils can self-consent but are encouraged to speak to a parent or carer first.

All primary and secondary school pupils with consent to be given the flu vaccine nasal spray will receive this at school starting in early September through to December 2024.

Dr Daniel Chandler, Consultant in Public Health Medicine and Immunisation Co-ordinator at NHS Tayside, said that it is important that children’s immunisation remains current.

He said: “The flu virus changes every year, that’s why it’s important to get an annual vaccination so that your child has the most up-to-date protection. Getting your child vaccinated against flu can also protect them from other infections with bacteria that can follow flu and prevent them from getting sick and missing out on nursery, school or other activities.

“Please look out for your child’s appointment letter by post or a consent form in their school bag. Be sure to complete and return the consent form to their school to ensure they get the vital protection this year’s flu vaccine offers.”