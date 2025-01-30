Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cases of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) have been dramatically rising in the UK, according to latest figures from the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA).

It comes after China saw a surge in cases, mostly impacting young children, that sparked fears of another global pandemic when images circulated on social media of crowded hospitals.

The latest figures from UKHSA have revealed that cases have risen by 4.9%, with those aged 80 years and over having the highest positivity rates at 7.3%.

The NHS has already been dealing with a “quad-demic” of seasonal illnesses this winter, with A&E departments left feeling the pressure and a number of health trusts across the UK declaring critical incidents, citing exceptional demand.

As cases of HMPV rise across the UK, these are the symptoms you should look out for and how to protect yourself.

What is HMPV?

HMPV is one of the viruses that causes the common cold, it belongs to the same family as RSV, has been around for decades and is incredibly common with most children having a HMPV infection by the time they are five-years-old.

What are the symptoms of HMPV?

The symptoms of HMPV often resemble those of a cold or flu and typically appear three to six days after exposure.

Common HMPV symptoms can include:

a cough

runny nose

nasal congestion

sore throat

body aches

headaches

a high temperature

HMPV symptoms are similar to that of the cold and the flu, whilst most cases will be mild, for children, those with weakened immune systems and those over the age of 65, there are risks of complications such as pneumonia or bronchitis.

Serious symptoms which require medical attention can include: wheezing, difficulty breathing, chest pain, dizziness, severe fatigue, dehydration, or a fever that does not improve.

How to protect yourself from HMPV?

Superdrug’s Pharmacy Superintendent Niamh McMillan has outlined six ways that you can protect yourself from catching HMPV this winter.

McMillan explains: “HMPV is a respiratory virus which can cause symptoms similar to the common cold, or flu. It is a highly contagious virus that primarily spreads through droplets in the air when someone coughs and sneezes. It can also be spread via surfaces touched by contaminated hands.

“While HMPV can affect people of all ages, those most at risk include young children, the elderly and individuals with weakened immune systems.”

Superdrug’s Pharmacy Superintendent Niamh McMillan shares the best ways to protect yourself and others from HMPV:

Wash your hands frequently: Regularly wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds to prevent the spread of germs.

Avoid close contact with others: Stay at home if you’re feeling sick and avoid close contact with people who are unwell.

Cover coughs and sneezes: Always cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or hand when coughing or sneezing. Dispose of used tissues immediately and don’t forget to wash your hands afterwards.

Disinfect high-touch surfaces: Regularly clean and disinfect frequent touch surfaces such as door handles, light switches and mobile devices.

Practice food respiratory hygiene: Consider wearing a mask if you’re in a crowded or poorly ventilated space, especially if you’re experiencing HMPV symptoms.

Stay up to date on vaccines: There is currently no vaccine for HMPV, keeping up to date on vaccinations for other respiratory viruses such as flu can help protect overall respiratory health.

Symptoms of HMPV can be similar to that of the cold, flu or Covid, you can read more about How to tell if you have HMPV, Covid or the flu?