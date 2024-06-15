Highlighting benefits of breast feeding

​Arbroath Infirmary and Stracathro have signed up to the scheme. (Google Maps)

Arbroath Infirmary and Stracathro are among several NHS Tayside Hospitals to sign up to the Breastfeeding Friendly Scotland scheme.

The hospitals, along with Ninewells and Perth Royal Infirmary, signed up during Scottish Breastfeeding Week, which celebrates the work being carried out to support, promote and protect breastfeeding across Scotland. Breastfeeding provides the best nutrition for babies and young children, is good for mother and baby’s health and helps to prevent disease.

Ninewells was also presented with a Breastfeeding Friendly Scotland award by Veronica Patullo, Project Officer, Maternal & Infant Nutrition for NHS Tayside. The scheme aims to help businesses and people who breastfeed know their rights and responsibilities.

NHS Tayside hopes that signing up will provide reassurance that a breastfeeding mum would be welcome and supported across these sites. Breastfeeding rates continue to increase, and last year in Tayside almost 70% of babies were breastfed at least some time after their birth.