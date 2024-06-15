Highlighting benefits of breast feeding
The hospitals, along with Ninewells and Perth Royal Infirmary, signed up during Scottish Breastfeeding Week, which celebrates the work being carried out to support, promote and protect breastfeeding across Scotland. Breastfeeding provides the best nutrition for babies and young children, is good for mother and baby’s health and helps to prevent disease.
Ninewells was also presented with a Breastfeeding Friendly Scotland award by Veronica Patullo, Project Officer, Maternal & Infant Nutrition for NHS Tayside. The scheme aims to help businesses and people who breastfeed know their rights and responsibilities.
NHS Tayside hopes that signing up will provide reassurance that a breastfeeding mum would be welcome and supported across these sites. Breastfeeding rates continue to increase, and last year in Tayside almost 70% of babies were breastfed at least some time after their birth.
Dr Emma Fletcher, director of public health and Unicef UK Baby Friendly Guardian, said: "Creating a culture where breastfeeding is widely promoted and seen as a normal occurrence is really important to supporting new mothers and their families. We hope to encourage more businesses to join the Breastfeeding Friendly Scotland scheme and create welcoming environments for women who choose to breastfeed.”