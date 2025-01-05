Charity urges older people to take up vaccine offers

​Covid and flu vaccines are available now, along with a new vaccine for RSV.

Age UK is urging older people to do all they can to stay well this winter by having Covid and flu vaccinations for which they are eligible as soon as they can.

By having a vaccine those most at risk from respiratory illnesses can be protected through the colder months, preventing nasty winter bugs from developing into more serious illnesses and helping to minimise hospitalisations.

Studies show that older people and particularly those managing health conditions are among those most at risk from the serious impacts of flu, Covid-19 and respiratory virus.

The UKHSA weekly flu and Covid surveillance reports show those aged 85+ had the highest hospital admission rate for influenza between December 2023 and May 2024, followed by those aged 75-84.

Despite the risks across eligible groups, influenza vaccine uptake in the UK has generally lower during the 2024 to 2025 season, compared to the previous 2023 to 2024 season among the 65+ age group.

However, estimates show the effectiveness of the influenza vaccine against hospitalisation was 30% in those aged 65 and above, making it a vital tool in protecting ourselves against serious winter illnesses.

For the first time, the NHS is also offering vaccines for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a common cause of coughs and colds which can be dangerous to older people.

Caroline Abrahams, Age UK charity director, said: “This winter is shaping up to be another worrying one for many older people. But having our vaccines when they are offered is something we can all do to help avoid serious illnesses, particularly as the weather turns cold. If you're eligible, we would urge you to do everything you can to protect your health and take up the opportunity when it’s offered.” Those eligible for the RSV vaccine will be contacted by their GPs. For the winter Covid and flu vaccine, appointments can be booked on the NHS website, through the NHS App, or by calling 119 for free.