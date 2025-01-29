Charity appeals to ex-smokers to share their experiences of quitting
People across the county who have successfully given up smoking in the last couple of years are being encouraged by ASH Scotland to share their stories about how they managed to quit.
Ahead of No Smoking Day, which takes place on March 12, the campaign charity is urging Angus residents who have stopped using tobacco to share what motivated their quit smoking attempts, and if they gave up through sheer personal determination or used the free support that is available on the NHS from local Quit Your Way services or pharmacies.
Sheila Duffy, Chief Executive of ASH Scotland, said: “We would love to hear successful quit smoking stories from people in Midlothian about how they have started to live tobacco-free in the last two or three years.
“We are excited to hear everyone’s inspirational stories, which could encourage others to quit smoking for the first time, or try again, to benefit from a healthier future and enjoy spending the money they have saved in other ways.”
The charity is asking people to share their stories, of up to 200 words, by emailing [email protected] or via its website at www.ashscotland.org.uk/share-your-story.
For more information, follow the health charity’s social media channels on Instagram and Facebook. For help to quit smoking, visit www.QuitYourWay.Scot.