Arbroath store's reminder to take care of your eye health

Specsavers Arbroath recently celebrated its longstanding commitment to promoting better eye health in the local community by marking National Eye Health Week.

As a locally owned and run store, Specsavers Abroath is dedicated to supporting the health and well-being of people in the area.

The annual campaign is dedicated to promoting the importance of good eye health and regular eye tests, and the the high street retailer was keen to raise awareness about the importance of regular examinations during the event, which ran until Sunday, September 28.

With figures from the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) revealing that one in five people will experience sight loss in their lifetime, the local store is urging members of the public to prioritise their eye health.

​The Arbroath store has been highlighting the need for regular check-ups.

Store director, Catriona Cooper said: “Many people don’t realise that sight loss can often be prevented or treated if a condition is caught early.

"Regular eye tests are essential for everyone, even if you think your vision is fine.

"Eye tests are not just about glasses, they can detect serious conditions like glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and even high blood pressure or risk of stroke.”

National Eye Health Week highlights how preventative care and early diagnosis are crucial in reducing unnecessary sight loss.

According to RNIB, 250 people in the UK begin to lose their sight every day, and this number is expected to rise as the population ages.

Eye health can also be affected by screen fatigue, especially as more people spend time on their devices.

Specsavers recommends following the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break to look at something 20 feet away to help reduce strain and preserve vision.

As a long-standing part of the Arbroath community, Specsavers is focused on highlighting that essential health services must be accessible and visible to everyone.

For more information about Specsavers Arbroath and its services, or to book an appointment, call the store on 01241 432420 or visit the store’s website at https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/arbroath