Annual winter flu Vaccination programme is now under way

​Last winter, Scotland experienced very high levels of flu.

This year’s winter vaccine programme has started, with a clear message to all those who are being invited: ‘If you’re offered the flu vaccine, you’ve got a reason to get it.’

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flu can seriously disrupt anyone’s life but, for some people, flu hits harder. The elderly, pregnant women, and those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of serious flu illness, hospitalisation, and in some cases, death.

Last winter, Scotland experienced very high levels of flu, with more than 6500 adults becoming so ill that they were admitted to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is why the vaccination programme is focused on protecting those who are most vulnerable to flu. Everyone who is invited for a vaccine needs it to protect them from potentially severe illness.

Dr Claire Cameron, consultant in health protection at Public Health Scotland, said: “The flu virus is always changing, and vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself and others.

“If you’re offered the flu vaccine, it’s for a reason – either because you’re particularly vulnerable to becoming seriously ill with flu, or to protect those around you. Even if you feel fit and healthy, and any underlying health conditions are well-managed, flu can have devasting consequences.

“By getting vaccinated, you’ll reduce your risk of needing to go to hospital with serious flu illness this winter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pregnant women are strongly recommended to take up the vaccines, which will give them and their babies the best possible protection against serious illness from the viruses. Everyone who works in the NHS and all frontline social care workers is also eligible for the flu vaccine this winter.

The flu vaccine is also being offered to all children from two years old to the end of secondary school, as well as children aged six months to two years old with a condition that puts them at increased risk of flu.

Dr Nicola Steedman, deputy chief medical officer, added: “Flu is not to be taken lightly. It can mean time off work, can be passed on to family, friends or colleagues who may be vulnerable. We saw very high levels of the flu virus last year, which also contributed to real pressure on the NHS. It’s vital that all those who are eligible come forward to receive their vaccine and help to protect themselves and their loved ones.”